Photo submitted – Racers line up for a cross country ski race at McCauley Mountain.

The Polar Bear Nordic Ski Team raced at McCauley Mountain on Jan. 28. It was a 3k skate race for all youth skiers. For the U10 girls Ellie Hite took first with a time of 20:04; Schuyler Uzdavinis was second with a time 26:11.

For the U12 girls Kate Hite was first with a time of 17:35; Alivia Hopsicker was second with a time of 18:48; Talie Hanson was third with a time of 19:24; Kerissa Dunn was fourth with a time of 19:28; Anna Myers was fifth with a time of 19:31.