The Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks, in cooperation with Bob Card and Helen Zyma of the Strand Theatre, will present the holiday classic “The Polar Express” it will be shown at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Doors will open at 10 a.m. Each year Kiwanis sponsors their annual free Bob Thayer Memorial Holiday Movie for Kids.

The holiday classic “The Polar Express” is a 2004 American Christmas animated fantasy film based on the 1985 children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, who served as one of the executive producers on the film. Written, produced, and directed Robert Zemeckis, the film features human characters animated using the live action performance capture technique.

The film stars Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye, Jimmy Bennett, and Eddie Deezen, with Tom Hanks in six distinct roles. The film also included a performance by Tinashe at age 9, who later gained exposure as a pop singer in 2010, as the CGI-model for the female protagonist. Castle Rock Entertainment produced the film in association with Shangri-La Entertainment, ImageMovers, Playtone and Golden Mean, for Warner Bros. Pictures. The visual effects and performance capture were done at Sony Pictures Imageworks. The Polar Express is listed in the Guinness World Book of Records in 2006 as the first all-digital capture film. This is Castle Rock Entertainment’s first animated film. The film also marks Michael Jeter’s last acting role before his death, and the film was dedicated to his memory.

The event is for children 12 and under with adult supervision. There is no admission charge for children or adults and the children will each receive a drink and popcorn at no charge.

Santa and Mrs. Claus have promised a visit at 10 a.m. Kiwanis Member Dee Kraft is chair of this event and commented, “This Kiwanis Community event is one of the most enjoyable that we do each year.”

The Kiwanis Club would like to thank the Thayer Family and all those in the community who have so generously contributed to the various fund raising events that make programs like this possible.

To make a financial contribution to the Kiwanis Kids projects, your donation may be sent to Kiwanis Club Foundation of the Central Adirondacks at PO Box 1044, Old Forge, NY 13420.