At 9:14 p.m. on Oct. 19, D.J. Phelps, Martinsburg, was stopped by a Town of Webb Police Officer while operating a motor vehicle traveling northbound on State Route 28 for following the vehicle in front of him too close (less than one car length). A DMV inquiry revealed that the defendant was operating on a suspended license. An appearance ticket was issued to the defendant and returnable at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, at the Town of Webb Court.

Ranger’s report

Injured hiker: On Oct. 9 at 2:44 p.m., DEC Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Herkimer County 911 requesting assistance for a 51-year-old male from Elba with a non-weight bearing injury on Bald Mountain. DEC Forest Rangers responded with the Old Forge Volunteer Fire Department and the man was packaged for a litter carry. He was carried down to the trailhead to a waiting Old Forge EMS ambulance and taken to an area hospital for further medical treatment. The incident concluded at 5:16 p.m.

