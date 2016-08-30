The Town of Webb Police department announces the following arrest in regards to a residential gun burglary that occurred on Sept. 10, 2012 at 592 Martin Road in the Hamlet of Big Moose. James A. Schiess, 25, of Broward County, Fla. and formerly of 1007 Green Street, Utica, was charged by Bureau of Criminal Investigations Herkimer with Criminal Possession of a Weapon following an indictment by an Oneida County Grand Jury. The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations (Herkimer) and Webb Police worked jointly on the following investigation until it was evident that multiple leads were located in the Utica area. BCI Herkimer continued to work vigilantly on those leads with support from the Webb police department and successfully recovered stolen firearms taken in 2012. Schiess was developed as a suspect but had fled to Broward County, Fla. Schiess was extradited from Florida back to New York State to face criminal charges in regards to same. Assistance in this case was received by the Oneida County Sherriff Warrants Unit.

• Town of Webb Police are investigating the theft of two picnic tables from the View Arts Center between July 6 and July 18. The tables are eight feet in length with heavy metal tubing frame and polyglass top and seats. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Town of Webb Police in reference to case number 13166.

• On July 23 at 11:20 p.m., the Town of Webb Police arrested Cramer H. Jefferson, 21, of Gouverneur, after he made a 911 call reporting himself intoxicated and lost. Police later located Jefferson inside a passenger bus within the Enchanted Forest Water Safari property during closed business hours. He was charged with Trespassing and issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date.

• On July 24 at 6:22 p.m., the Town of Webb Police arrested James L. Zuchowski, 19, of Clinton resulting from an investigation into a missing 15 year old female on July 18. Zuchowski intentionally obstructed and prevented the Town of Webb Police from conducting said missing persons investigation by providing false information as to the whereabouts of the missing person. He was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree and was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date.

• On July 24 at 8:24 p.m., the Town of Webb Police arrested Joshua Pacheco, 30, of Utica following a traffic stop on State Route 28 for a seatbelt violation. Pacheco was determined to be operating a vehicle with a suspended drivers license and was also wanted by the Town of New Hartford police on a warrant for Petit Larceny. He was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd Degree and issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date and then turned over to the Town of New Hartford Police department on the warrant. New York State Police assisted on the scene.

On July 29 at 12:51 p.m., Herkimer County 911 requested assistance from DEC Ray Brook Dispatch for a 47-year-old woman from Syracuse with a lower-leg injury near the summit of Bald Mountain. DEC Forest Rangers responded to the area. The woman managed to walk with assistance back to the trailhead. The Old Forge Fire department, Town of Webb Police department, Old Forge Rescue Squad and Old Forge Ambulance assisted in the rescue.

This information is an account of the facts provided to the Express by the police agency cited.

Between July 30 and 31, the Town of Webb Police department was called on two separate occasions involving Stephen D. Anderson, 28, of Old Forge, who had been repeatedly standing in the road obstructing traffic and making threatening gestures to passersby. Webb Police were also called to a local business regarding Anderson engaging in harassing course of conduct against employees. Anderson was located on July 31 at 5:01 p.m. on Fulton Street where he resisted arrest and was further taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct (four counts), Harassment 2nd Degree (two counts) and Resisting Arrest. He was arraigned at the Town of Webb Court and remanded to the Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $1,600 bail.

On Aug. 12 at 9:14 p.m., a traffic stop on Joy Tract Road in Old Forge resulted in the arrest of Justin C. Cheuvront, 34, of Old Forge, for failing to stop at stop sign, driving over pavement markings, failure to comply w/order, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd (misdemeanor), aggravated unlicensed operation 1st (felony), Driving while intoxicated 3rd offense (felony). Investigation revealed defendants license permanently revoked for two previous DWI convictions. Defendant charged with class D felony for third DWI violation within 10 years.

On Aug. 20 at 11:12 p.m., Jessica D. Swald, 22, and Brent M. Williams, 24, of Remsen, were arrested following a traffic stop and K9 search on State Route 28 after an officer observed an item and later determined to be garbage thrown out a vehicle window. Further investigation determined the two to be in possession of a quantity of marijuana. Swald was issued a traffic ticket for depositing garbage on a highway and unlawful possessions of marijuana. Both defendants are scheduled to appear in the Town of Webb Court at a later date.

On Aug. 21 at 6:33 p.m., Kerstein A. Camilien, 21,of Brooklyn, was arrested following a traffic stop on State Route 28 in Old, Forge. Camilien passed another vehicle in the turning lane on State Route 28 in front of Lakeview Ave. Further investigation determined Camilien to be operating a motor vehicle with a suspended drivers licensens for failure to pay a fine out of Cortland County. Camilien was released on appearance tickets returnable in the town of Webb Court at a later date.