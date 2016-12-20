By CATHY BOWSHER

The Inlet Town Board met Tuesday, Dec.13 at the Inlet Town Hall. Opening discussions were about the Inlet Area Business Association’s (IABA) updates for their website.

“It’s looking pretty good, we are still waiting for businesses to give us their information,” said Ted Christodaro, owner of Pedals and Petals.

On Thursday night at the IABA social, Christodaro set up a big screen television with the website up for review.

“I basically explained the website, and how it works. I got a lot of feed back and hopefully it will spark people to send in more information,” said Christodaro. “The presentation seemed to spark a few people to send in some photos as well.” The website is expected to be up and running as soon as ample information is collected from area business.

Further along in the meeting, the subject of police consolidation was touched on.

“If consolidation happens, we’re hoping it does, most enhancements will probably benefit the physical plant down in Old Forge where the station is, we will get some benefit for vehicles, possibly computers, vest, and all that stuff. We’ve already done some things to tick off of the long list of requirements, and, as we have a habit of doing here, working together,” said Town of Inlet Supervisor John Frey.

“Essentially, The Inlet Police Department and the Old Forge Police Department would be combining staff, equipment, and vehicles,” Frey continued.

The Police Consolidation Committee has had opportunities to meet with the proper officials to get things in order for the consolidation process.

“At face value right now, they [Hamilton County] are very in support of this. Hamilton County could possibly secure some of that funding,” said Frey.

On Jan. 19, at 5 p.m. at the Inlet Town Hall the Police Consolidation committee will meet again. the meeting is open to the public, but will take no public comment.

“While we were at the Albany conference the chief of police of Saugerties, which is the little village around where Woodstock happened, down in the Catskills, their village and town combined, started off not very positive but wound up extremely positive,” said Frey.