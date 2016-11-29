On Thursday, Nov. 17, during an investigation into a traffic stop on Gilbert Street, Town of Webb Police Department officers arrested Cameron P. Pike, 23, of Taberg on charges of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd, and Suspended Registration.
The defendant was arranged at the Town of Webb Court and released after posting a $500 bail.
— This information is an account of the facts provided to by the police agency cited.
Police Report – 11/29/2016
