Town of Webb

• Justin A. Morris, 33, of Hopewell Junction, was arrested on Jan. 15. Investigation into a traffic stop conducted on North Street in Old Forge resulted in the arrest of the defendant for the charges of inspected motor vehicle and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date.

• Hiram I. Knapp, 46, of Orchard Park, was arrested for snowmobiling while intoxicated, refusing to submit to a chemical test, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to comply with a lawful order, and failure to keep right, on Feb. 3. The Town of Webb Police attempted to stop him on Lakeview Ave. for a snowmobile violation. The defendant failed to yield to the police car and was taken into custody on Crosby Blvd. He was arraigned at the Town of Webb Court and released after posting $1,000 cash bail.

• Christopher Cacialli, of Newark Valley, was arrested for snowmobiling while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breath test, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to comply with a lawful order, and failure to keep right on, Feb. 3. The Town of Webb Police attempted to stop him on Lakeview Ave. for a snowmobile violation. The defendant failed to yield to the police car and was taken into custody on Crosby Blvd. He was arraigned at the Town of Webb Court and released after posting $1,000 cash bail.

• Mark W. Anderson, 54, of Bushkill, Pa., was arrested for snowmobiling while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Pullman Ave. He was pulled over for operating on the left side of the roadway at 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 6. He was arraigned in Town of Webb Court and posted $500 bail.

• Todd R. Croniser, 35, of Constableville, was arrested for uninspected motor vehicle, unsafe tires, and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree after a traffic stop on Moose River Road at 1:02 a.m. on Feb. 7.

• Two Old Forge juveniles were charged with criminal trespassing in the 3rd degree after being found inside of an enclosed storage area on the property of the Town of Webb Union Free School District at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Both were referred to the Herkimer County Probation Department for intake into juvenile proceedings.

Scott A. Jones, 36, of Oneida, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and operating a snowmobile without a helmet at 8:39 p.m. on Feb. 11. The subject was stopped on Park Ave. northbound, operating without a helmet, and was found to have a two year old child on the snowmobile also without a helmet. Jones was issued appearance tickets returnable in Town of Webb Court.

Joseph J. Gigliotti, 48, of Inlet, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration (misdemeanor), false inspection certificate (misdemeanor), uninspected motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, and inadequate stop lamps at 11:52 a.m. on Feb. 13. The charges resulted from a traffic stop on State Route 28 in the Town of Webb. Investigation determined that the said defendant was operating a motor vehicle with an expired and suspended registration. Further investigation determined that the inspection sticker displayed in the windshield was expired, illegally altered and belonged on a different vehicle. Gigliotti was issued appearance tickets returnable in Town of Webb Court.

Stella M. Risley, 30, of Saquoit, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content over .08 percent, failure to keep right and speed not reasonable or prudent, at 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 17. The defendant was witnessed by police going off the road and striking a snow bank while traveling at an unsafe speed northbound on State Route 28 south of Eagle Bay. Due to icy road conditions the police unit radioed ahead to another unit, that, moments later, observed the same vehicle traveling northbound while partially in the southbound lane, nearly striking the police car head on. A traffic stop was initiated and the defendant was found to be operating a motor vehicle upon a public roadway while in an intoxicated condition. Risely was issued appearance tickets returnable in Town of Webb Court.

–This information is an account of the facts provided to the Express by the police agency cited.