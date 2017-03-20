Town of Webb Police Department

• Scott A. Jones, 36, of Oneida, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and operating a snowmobile without a helmet at 8:39 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The Town of Webb Police say the subject was stopped on Park Ave. northbound, operating without a helmet, and was found to have a two year old child on the snowmobile also without a helmet.

Jones was issued appearance tickets returnable in Town of Webb Court.

• Joseph J. Gigliotti, 48, of Inlet, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration (misdemeanor), false inspection certificate (misdemeanor), uninspected motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, and inadequate stop lamps at 11:52 a.m. on Feb. 13.

The Town of Webb Police say the charges resulted from a traffic stop on State Route 28 in the Town of Webb. Investigation determined that the said defendant was operating a motor vehicle with an expired and suspended registration.

Further investigation determined that the inspection sticker displayed in the windshield was expired, illegally altered and belonged on a different vehicle.

Gigliotti was issued appearance tickets returnable in Town of Webb Court.

• Stella M. Risley, 30, of Saquoit, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content over .08 percent, failure to keep right and speed not reasonable or prudent, at 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 17.

The Town of Webb Police say the defendant was witnessed by police going off the road and striking a snow bank while traveling at an unsafe speed northbound on State Route 28 south of Eagle Bay.

Due to icy road conditions the police unit radioed ahead to another unit, that, moments later, observed the same vehicle traveling northbound while partially in the southbound lane, nearly striking the police car head on. A traffic stop was initiated and the defendant was found to be operating a motor vehicle upon a public roadway while in an intoxicated condition.

Risely was issued appearance tickets returnable in Town of Webb Court.

• Joshua A. Clark, 31, of Old Forge was arrested for criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Feb. 21, at 11:20 a.m.

The Town of Webb Police say that the defendant did knowingly steal a motor vehicle from the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store in North Utica on Feb. 20. Clark then drove the vehicle to the city of Rochester and returned to Old Forge where he abandoned the vehicle in a remote area of Nick’s Lake Campground.

Clark was arraigned in the Town of Webb Court and remanded to the Herkimer County Jail while awaiting pending charges from the Utica Police Department.

• Michael V. Dambro, 22, of Barneveld was arrested for uninspected motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle second degree following a traffic stop on State Route 28 in the Town of Webb on Feb. 23 at 4:38 p.m.

A driver’s license inquiry determined the defendant was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. He was issued appearance tickets returnable in the Town of Webb court at a later date.

• Justin T. Williams, 21, of Liverpool, was arrested for consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, littering on the highway, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a BAC greater than .08 percent, unlawful possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while texting, failure to keep right and unsafe lane change. The incident took place on March 3 when police responded to a two car motor vehicle collision on State Route 28 near Okara Lakes. Through investigation it was determined that the operator of the at fault vehicle, Justin Williams, was traveling northbound while texting on his cell phone. Williams crossed into the southbound lane and subsequently collided with a southbound vehicle. Williams then attempted to dispose of an open container of alcohol by throwing it off of the roadway prior to police arrival. Said container was later located. A quantity of marijuana was located inside of Williams’ vehicle and Williams was determined to be driving while intoxicated.

Webb police were assisted on scene by the Town of Inlet Police the New York State Police and the Old Forge Fire Department.

State Police

State Police arrested Paul D. Sperling, age 57, from Whitesboro for operating a snowmobile while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; operating a snowmobile without insurance, operating an unregistered snowmobile and speeding.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, at approximately 8 p.m., State Police responded to a reported unconscious person in the roadway along South Shore Road in the Town of Webb. The State Police say that an investigation revealed that Sperling was located by a passerby laying a few feet from a Yamaha snowmobile. Sterling was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica where he was treated and released.

Sterling was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court.

