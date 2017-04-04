Town of Webb and State Police reports

• Town of Webb Police arrested Donald J. Lagrega, age 30, of Massapequa, on March 18, at 11:17 p.m.

The defendant was arrested for speed in excess of 55 mph, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation second degree.

A driver’s license inquiry determined Lagrega to be operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driving privilege.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Webb Court at a later date.

• Town of Webb Police arrested Donald J. Gabler, age 55, on March 27 at 2:15 p.m.

The defendant was arrested for harassment second degree, and stalking fourth degree after a complaint regarding the continual harassment of two Town of Inlet residents.

• State Police in Remsen arrested 35-year-old, Russel F. Mansfield of Boonville, for aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor after colliding with a school bus on Lachausse Road in the Town of Forestport.

On March 10, at approximately 4 p.m., Mansfield was operating a 1999 Kawasaki All-Terrain Vehicle toward the end of his driveway to pick up his 7-year-old daughter, who was being dropped off by her school bus. Mansfield failed to stop his ATV before colliding with the open doors of the school bus.

Mansfield was subsequently charged with aggravated DWI (BAC of .23 percent), along with other vehicle and traffic law violations.

Mansfield is scheduled to appear in the Town of Forestport Court.

State Police in Remsen arrested 69 year-old, Peter R. Matthews of Forestport, for criminal possession of a firearm, a class “E” felony and criminal possession of stolen property fourth degree, a class “E” felony. On March 7, at approximately 7:45 p.m., a complaint was received through SP Oneida of gun shots being fired near a residence on Buck Lane in the Town of Forestport. State Police and officers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded to the area to investigate. As a result of the investigation, Matthew’s was found to be in possession of a stolen .40 caliber handgun and was subsequently charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree. Matthews was arraigned in the Town of Remsen court and remanded to the Oneida County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash/ $60,000 bond bail. He was scheduled to appear in Town of Forestport Court.

–This information is an account of the facts provided to the Express by the police agency cited.