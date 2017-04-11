• New York State Police in Remsen responded to a reported burglary in progress at a seasonal camp on Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport on March 24. When Troopers arrived, they found two individuals, identified as Dalton J. Prievo and Andrea C. Venturi inside the camp. While investigating the burglary, information was obtained that several seasonal camps and vehicles were entered and items taken.

Prievo, age 20, from 401 East Seneca Street, Sherrill, was charged with the following: criminal possession of a weapon second degree, a class “C” felony; criminal trespass first degree, a class “D” felony; criminal possession of stolen property fifth degree, a class “A” misdemeanor; manufacturing methamphetamine third degree, a class “D” felony.

Venturi, age 24, from 6651 Old County Road, Canastota, was charged with the following: criminal possession of a weapon second degree, a class “C” felony; criminal trespass first degree, a class “D” felony; criminal possession of stolen property fifth degree, a class “A” misdemeanor; manufacturing methamphetamine third degree, a class “D” felony; criminal possession of a weapon fourth degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Both Prievo and Venturi were arraigned in the town of Forestport Court and remanded to the Oneida County Jail on $15,000 cash/$30,000 bond.

State Police are requesting residents along Bear Creek Road to check their camps and vehicles for any missing items. If anyone has information regarding any missing items, they are asked to contact Investigator Laura Croneiser at SP Marcy BCI (315) 736-8802.

• Town of Webb Police arrested Stephen D. Anderson, 29, of Old Forge for aggravated harassment in the second degree on April 7, at 12:45 a.m. Anderson was arrested following a complaint regarding several threats he had mad against another individual. Anderson was arraigned in the Town of Webb Court and remanded to the Herkimer County Jail on $3,000 cash/$7,500 bond.

— This information is an account of the facts provided to the Express by the police agency cited.