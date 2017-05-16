Town of Webb

• A 17-year-old male from Sauquoit was stopped for a traffic infraction on State Route 28 in Old Forge at 3:26 p.m. on April 29.

Town of Webb police say that he was found in possession of alcohol. He was issued traffic tickets and appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court.

• A 41-year-old Old Forge man was arrested on May 1, at 3:58 p.m. and was charged with Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree.

Town of Webb police say that Merle L. Fenton entered or remained unlawfully in a dwelling, following a tenant/landlord dispute. Fenton was arraigned in the Town of Webb Court and was released on his own recognizance.

• A 23-year-old Boonville man was arrested on May 1, at 12:50 p.m. and was charged with operating motor vehicle with a suspended registration, aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd, and unsafe tires.

Kyle P. DeLaura was issued an appearance ticket to the Town of Webb court returnable at a later date.