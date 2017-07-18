• A 20-year-old Boonville man was arrested in the Town of Webb on May 27. Bryon W. Oaks was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unsafe start and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was arrested on Route 28 after a traffic stop.

• A 23-year-old Boonville man was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation. Kyle DeLaura was arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 28 in Old Forge for allegedly operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device on June 8, at 1:27 p.m.

• A 27-year-old Inlet man was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and two equipment violations. Joshua Ferguson was arrested following a traffic stop on Park Avenue in Old Forge on June 10 at 11 p.m. Investigation allegedly found that he was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended New York driver’s license for failing to answer three traffic summons.

• A 44-year-old Inlet man was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree. Darryl T. Hogan was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, operating with an interlock device and uninspected vehicle after a traffic stop on Route 28 on June 11, at 1:55 p.m.

• A 34-year-old Mexico man was arrested in the Town of Webb for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree. Erik M. Cowley was arrested after Town of Webb Police stopped to check on a possible disabled vehicle on State Route 28 in Thendara on June 13, at 6:24 p.m. Cowley was allegedly operating a motor vehicle with suspended driving privilege in New York, three suspensions on three separate dates.

• A 33-year-old Honeoye Falls man was arrested in the Town of Webb for aggravated unlicensed operation, third degree and failure to use turn signal. Eric J. Menz was arrested following a traffic stop on Railroad Avenue on June 15, at 2:30 p.m.

• A 23-year-old Thendara woman was arrested for disorderly conduct at 12:30 a.m. on June 17. Rebecca Kaufman was arrested after police were called to the Back Door Bar and saw the defendant engage in what they said was threatening and tumultuous behavior directed at another party with whom the police say the defendant had already had a physical altercation.

• DeLiza Garcia, 22, of Utica was arrested for driving across hazard markings, driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or greater at 3:15 a.m. on June 18. An investigation resulting from a traffic stop on State Route 28 in Eagle Bay resulted in the arrest.

A 23 year old Manlius man and a 25 year old Gloversville woman were arrested in the Town of Webb for unlawful possession of marijuana, criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Samuel B. Glenny and Anne K. Bacon, were arrested on June 19 at 7:20 p.m. following the investigation of a suspicious vehicle on Green Bridge Road.

A 32 year old Rochester man was arrested in the Town of Webb for driving while intoxicated in the second degree, a second offense, and failure to dim headlights. Michael J. Oconner was charged after being stopped on Route 28 at 9:59 p.m. on June 23 for failing to dim his headlights.

A 64 year old Ilion man was arrested for speeding in a 55 mph zone, failure to keep right, drove to left of no passing zone markings, reckless driving, failure to comply with police, refusal to submit to preliminary breath test, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or greater. Dennis R. Baron was arrested on the above charges after a traffic stop on Route 28b on June 26 at 8:54 p.m.

A 60 year old Old Forge man was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third. Thomas Adrean was arrested after the police say that an investigation revealed that he was lent a motor vehicle from a third party on June 29, with the agreement and understanding that he would return the vehicle later that same afternoon. Police say that he failed to return the vehicle. He was arrested on July 2 at 1:29 p.m.

Four people were arrested in Old Forge at 7:23 p.m. on July 2: Randy S. DiGeorgio, 20, of Mohawk; Peter A. Palmitesso, 26, of Ilion; Karalyn P. Sportello, 20, of Schenectady and Jocelyn P. Kelly, 20, of Ilion. DiGeorgio was charged with speeding in a 55 mph zone, driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or more. Palmitesso was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree. Sportello was charged with underage possession of an alcoholic beverage with the intent to consume and consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle. Kelly was charged with underage possession of an alcoholic beverage with the intent to consume and consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle. The defendants were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb court at a later date after a traffic stop on Route 28.

A 29 year old Old Forge resident was arrested and charged for Petit Larceny.

Webb Police say Stephen D. Anderson allegedly stole beer from Kinney Pharmacy, in Old Forge. The arrest was conducted on July 13, at 7 p.m.

No details were released regarding the suspects arrest status and court arrangements.

DEC Statewide Forest Ranger Highlights

On June 28, Ray Brook Dispatch was notified by Herkimer County 911 that a hiker had suffered an ankle injury on Bald Mountain. A woman from South Carolina was near the summit and unable to proceed back to the trailhead. Rangers Bob Coscomb, Sarah Geesler, and Gary Miller assisted local fire and rescue to carry the woman off the mountain. Within two hours, she was transported to a waiting ambulance.

On July 2, workers at DEC’s Limekiln Lake Campground asked Forest Rangers to evict campers that were allegedly feeding bears. Upon visiting the specific campsite, a Ranger discovered dog food dumped nearby. An Oswego husband and wife were evicted from the campsite and ticketed for incidental feeding of bear.