• An 18 year old Inlet man was arrested for reckless driving and failure to stop for a stop sign on July 5. Town of Webb Police said Tyler C. Kearns knowingly drove up behind multiple vehicles stopped for the stop sign at the intersection of Gilbert Street and Route 28 at 12:08 p.m. Instead of waiting his turn in line or for traffic to clear, police said Kearns drove through the post office parking lot at an imprudent speed, across the sidewalk and slowed in the northbound lane of Route 28, then unsafely merged into southbound traffic. Kearns was located moments later at the Fastrac obtaining food. He was charged with reckless driving based upon the fact that he drove through the post office parking lot at a time when multiple pedestrians and children were present and he showed no regard for human life or property. Kearns was released on two traffic tickets and given warnings for the following violations: avoiding a traffic control device, driving on a sidewalk, failure to use a turn signal and unsafe lane change. The defendant is to appear in the Town of Webb Court at a later date.

• Town of Webb Police said that Brenda L. Maslyn, 57 and Brenda J. Duchine, 48, of Seneca Falls were charged with unlawful possession of marijuana on July 8. Police report that the marijuana was found by police while they were interviewing the defendants because of a noise complaint at Nicks Lake State Campground at 1:28 a.m.

They were issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date.

• A 33 year old Central Square man was arrested and charged DWI and other charges after a hit-and-run property damage accident at 5:12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

Town of Webb Police said that Kurt J. Myers was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and unsafe backing.

Police received a report of a hit-and-run property damage accident that occurred at Slickers Tavern and Myers was arrested after a traffic stop in Thendara.

Myers was ordered to answer the charges in the Town of Webb Court on July 20.

• A 22 year old Town of Webb man was arrested following a reported motor vehicle accident at 7 p.m. on July 23 on Hollywood Road.

Town of Webb Police said Westbrook O. Tickner was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI (a .36 percent BAC), consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and following too closely.

• A 30 year old Rome woman is facing DWI charges and other infractions after a property damage accident on State Route 28, in the Town of Webb, at 3:11 p.m. on July 24.

State Police from the Remsen Barracks said Rachel L. Campbell was charged with DWI-first offense and operation of a motor vehicle with a .08 of 1 percent BAC-first offense, both Class U Misdemeanors. She was also charged with drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway and following too closely.

She was released to a third party and will answer the charges in the Town of Webb Court at a later date.

• Town of Webb Police arrested a 21 year old Washington D.C. man after a traffic stop on State Route 28 on July 26 at 10:22 p.m.

According to police, Karl O. Euller was charged with possession of a fraudulent driver’s license, speeds in excess of 55 mph, inadequate tail lamps and unlawful possession of marijuana. Police said Euller was found to be in possession of a fraudulent Maryland Drivers License.

Euller was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date.

• A 30 year old Utica man was arrested on July 27 following an investigation into an unlawful surveillance incident.

The Town of Webb Police Department reported that Edward J. LaComb was charged with unlawful surveillance in the 2nd Degree, a Class E Felony. Police said that LaComb intentionally used his cell phone to capture an image of a victim inside of a bathroom stall at the Town of Webb Municipal Beach House.

LaComb was arraigned in the Town of Webb Court and remanded to the Herkimer County Jail on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

DEC Forest Ranger report

• On July 19, at approximately 4:50 p.m., DEC Ray Brook dispatch was contacted by a Campground Security Worker at Nick’s Lake DEC Campgound requesting that Rangers respond to a report of a stolen kayak. The kayak had been taken without permission by three 20-year-old males. Two Rangers responded and located the group with the stolen kayak in their possession. Upon attempting to interview the subjects, one became unruly and had to be restrained. The town of Webb Police also responded. The remaining two subjects were interviewed and subsequently taken into custody for possession of alcohol underage, as well as Petit Larceny. The three subjects were transported to the town of Webb Police Department for processing and arraignment.