At 10:35 p.m., on Aug. 23, The Town of Webb arrested Nicholas Russell, age 20, of Old Forge following an investigation into the unlawful possession of marijuana which occurred on Garmon Ave, in Old Forge. Russell was issued to appear in the Town of Webb court at a later date.

At 4:20 p.m., on Aug. 25, the Town of Webb arrested Corey R. Hull, age 29, of Whinfield following a traffic stop on State Route 28 in the Town of Webb for an expired sticker. While interviewing the driver/defendant, an odor of marijuana was detected. A K9 search located a quantity of marijuana and two glass pipes containing marijuana residue. Hull was issued to appear in the Town of Webb court at a later date.

At 9:37 a.m., on Aug. 28, the Town of Webb arrested John A. Warren, age 20, of Lowman following an investigation into the unlawful possession of marijuana which occurred on Garmon Ave, in Old Forge. Russell was issued to appear in the Town of Webb court at a later date.

At 2:50 p.m., on Aug. 28, the Town of Webb Police department arrested Anthony J. DeCarois, age 57 of Old Forge following a second domestic dispute in the same day. DeCarois continued to be violent towards the female victim and police, and interfered with the investigation and completion of a NYS mandated domestic incident report. DeCarois was arranged in the Town of Webb Court and released on a NYS Order of Protection “stay away order.” DeCarois was scheduled to appear in the Town of Webb Court on a later date.

–This information is an account of the facts provided to the Express by the police agency cited.