Town of Webb Police reports,

July 29-Sept. 1

• Two New York residents were arrested and are facing charges after several complaints of a couple engaged in sexual conduct in the rear bed of a pick-up truck, in plain view of several nearby local businesses.

Town of Webb Police were dispatched on Saturday, July 29, to the parking lot of Enchanted Forest Water Safari. Investigations resulted in a public lewdness charge for a 30-year-old Jesse E. Dilatush, of Burlington Flats. It’s alleged that Dilatush was nude and engaged in sexual conduct with a female suspect, identified as Kristen H. Rogers, 29, of South Edmeston. The act was allegedly committed in full view of several nearby restaurants and pedestrians.

Rogers reportedly fled on foot when police arrived and continued to resist her arrest upon being caught. While at the Town of Webb Police Station, she allegedly kicked an officer in the stomach. Rogers was charged with public lewdness, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment.

Dilatush was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date. Rogers was arraigned in the Town of Webb Court and remanded to the Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash, or $5,000 bond.

• A 39-year-old Boonville resident is facing charges after leaving two children unattended in a hot car on Aug. 1.

Passers-by told the Town of Webb Police that two children were seen inside of a car, crying and appeared to be over-heated. Old Forge EMS crews were called to the scene and evaluated the children, identified as four and nine years old. Officials recorded an approximate outside temperature of 84 degrees. Police say the inside of the car was much warmer than the outside temperature.

Both children were turned over to Herkimer County Child Protective Services. Investigations resulted in two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, issued to Angie L. Kafka, identified as the suspect in the alleged incident.

Kafka was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date.

An Old Forge man was arrested for DWI and several other charges after crashing into a pair of trees.

Town of Webb Patrols say on Aug. 4, at 3 a.m. officers to answered a report of a one car MVA on Martin Road, in Big Moose. After investigations at the scene, police determined the alleged driver to be a 21 year-old Anthony J. DeLeonardo, who reportedly left the scene of the accident on foot, without reporting it to authorities.

DeLeonardo was also allegedly involved in another property damage accident on the Glenmore Road, where the suspect backed his truck into a fence on someone else’s property and fled without reporting it, just moments prior to when he drove his pick-up truck off the road and into the pair of trees.

DeLeonardo was charged with DWI, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree, two counts of Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Imprudent Speeds, Failure to Keep Right, Unattended Vehicle and Unsafe Backing.

He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date.

A 32 year old Dewitt resident is facing charges of Criminal Impersonation, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 2nd Degree, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, Failure to Keep Right, Following Too Closely and Failure to notify the DMV of an address change, after a traffic stop near the entrance of Old Forge Camping Resort, on Aug. 5.

Lori A. Pendock allegedly provided police with a false name and date of birth, due to having a suspended driver’s license, with eleven separate suspensions. Pendock was also found to be wanted by the New York State Park Police on an active bench warrant issued in the Town of Dewitt.

She was remanded to the Herkimer County Jail in lieu of $1,250 cash, or $2,500 bond.

The Town of Webb Police Department answered a call to State Route 28 in Thendara on Aug. 10, at 11:40 p.m. to investigate a hit and run. Patrols soon discovered that a suspect of the accident allegedly fled the scene. Investigations led to the arrest of a 29 year-old Harry Isaacs.

He was charged with Motor Vehicle Accident, Hit-and-Run, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Operating a Vehicle Without an Interlock Device and Unsafe Start.

A 38 year old Clifton Springs, resident was issued charges after a traffic stop Friday, Aug. 11 on State Route 28, in Thendara.

Paul D. Geisel Jr. was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree and Speeding in a 55 mph zone according to Town of Webb police.

Geisel was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date. No further details were released.

A Rochester woman was stopped in the Town of Webb and arrested for unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operator, and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended. Jennifer L. Clark, 44, was stopped on State Route 28 at 6:25 p.m. on Aug. 17. The Town of Webb police say that an investigation revealed that Clark was operating her vehicle without a valid driver’s license and while her vehicle’s registration was expired and suspended.

The Town of Webb Police issued a drug possession charge to a nineteen-year-old Old Forge man on the night of Aug. 18.

Patrols located a suspicious looking vehicle at around 10:30 p.m. in the North Street Pavilion parking lot and the occupant was observed making an attempt to conceal something as officers made their approach. Police identified the occupant as Mark I. DeVoldre and located a quantity of marijuana allegedly in possession of the suspect.

Police say that DeVoldre admitted to police he was waiting in the parking lot to sell the marijuana to another person. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date.

The Town of Webb Police arrested a 59 year old Geneseo, man for DWI after a property damage motor vehicle accident in August.

Herkimer County 911 dispatch received reports of an erratic driver on State Route 28, just north of Old Forge. It’s reported the driver traveled off the road, struck a reflective marker, then continued to drive south and was stopped by police in Thendara. The driver was identified as Steven R. Ragan. Ragan allegedly failed field sobriety tests conducted at the scene of the traffic stop.

Ragan was taken into custody and charged with DWI and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident Motor Vehicle Accident. He was arraigned in the Town of Webb Court and was released to answer the charges at a later date.

An 18 year old Ilion resident was charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident in the 3rd Degree after police responded to reports of an accident.

It’s alleged that Brianna L. Sharp falsely reported a car accident during the early morning hours of Sept. 1, on State Route 28. No details regarding the suspects court arrangements were released.

A 21 year old Rochester woman was stopped on the night of Sept. 2, at 11:19 p.m. by the Town of Webb Police on State Route 28.

Officers say Drae T. Kemp was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree and Speeding in a Marked Zone. Its alleged Kemp was operating her vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. She was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date. No further details were released.

A 21 year old Turin man was arrested following a criminal contempt investigation.

The Town of Webb Police Department say Jason T. Lynch was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree and Unwanted Contact (Domestic Dispute). Its alleged Lynch sent an ex-girlfriend 63 text messages, despite a family court order that was in place.

The arrest was conducted on the morning of Sept. 3, at 11:40am. No details were released regarding court arrangements.

A traffic stop resulted in charges for a 36 year old Inlet man.

The Town of Webb Police Department reports Michael E. Giovinco was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree and Uninspected Motor Vehicle. Its alleged Giovinco was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

The traffic stop was conducted Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 11:56 a.m. He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date.