Police reports through Oct. 3

• At 12:04 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 a traffic stop was initiated on Shannon L. Castle, age 44 of Brewerton after her vehicle was observed swerving numerous times over the center line of the roadway on State Route 28. Investigation revealed that the defendant was operating the motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and while an 11 year old child was unrestrained in the front passenger seat.

During the investigation, the defendant resisted arrest and subsequently caused a minor injury to a Town of Webb Police Officer. The minor was released to relatives and removed from the scene while the defendant was arranged at the Town of Web Court and released after posting bail.

• At 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 2, the Town of Webb Police arrested Kyle B. Lapointe, 18, of Brewerton on an arrest warrant issued by Town of Webb Court for Assault 3rd degree. The arrest stems from an investigation into an assault that took place at Fastrac gas station.

Investigation determined that Lapointe did head butt the victim in the face causing swelling, substantial pain, and blood loss from his nose. Lapointe was taken into custody at the Oneida County Jail and transported to the Town of Webb Court where he was arranged and released upon posting $600 cash bail.

• At 9:03 p.m, on Oct. 3, a James T. Williams Jr., 24, of Old Forge did knowingly operate a motor vehicle while possessing a suspended operating privilege.

• At 9:03 p.m. on Oct. 3, a Desiree M. Williams Jr., 26, of Old Forge did knowingly possess a quantity of marijuana following a traffic stop.

Rangers report

• On Sept. 17, at 5:49 p.m., DEC Ray Brook Dispatch received a request for assistance from Hamilton County 911 for a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old man, both from Rochester, lost off Limekiln Lake Road. Hamilton County 911 established cellphone contact with one of the men but due to low battery power the call was lost. During the call the man stated they had two friends waiting for them at the car off the side of the road. A DEC Forest Ranger responded to Limekiln Lake Road and patrolled the area but could not locate the car. An additional Forest Ranger responded to help patrol the campsites in the area looking for the vehicle. No cell phone coordinates were available from the initial 911 call and efforts to ping the cell phones were unsuccessful. Two Forest Rangers searched all campsites and trailheads in the Moose River Recreation Area overnight, basing the initial search on the area the men stated they were in. A Herkimer County Sheriff’s Deputy assisted by checking trailheads in Herkimer County. After concluding they were not there, the search area expanded to check all trailheads between Inlet and Raquette Lake. At 1:34 a.m., a Forest Ranger located their vehicle on Sagamore Road in Raquette Lake, approximately 13 miles from the original reported location. Forest Rangers searched the area overnight for several hours and requested six additional Rangers to join the search at 7 a.m. They located the pair at 7:20 a.m. using the truck siren as an attractant. They were both in good health. Rangers escorted both men back to their vehicle and released them.

— This information is an account of the facts provided to the Express by the police agency cited.