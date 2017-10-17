Town of Webb Police Department

• An 18-year-old Ilion resident was charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident after police responded to reports of an accident.

It’s alleged that Brianna L. Sharp falsely reported a car accident during the early morning hours of Sept. 1, on State Route 28. No details regarding the suspects court arrangements were released.

• A 21-year-old Rochester woman was stopped on the night of Sept. 2, at 11:19 p.m. by the Town of Webb Police on State Route 28.

Officers say Drae T. Kemp was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding in a marked zone. It’s alleged Kemp was operating her vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. She was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date. No further details were released.

A 21 year old Turin man was arrested following a criminal contempt investigation.

The Town of Webb Police Department say Jason T. Lynch was charged with Criminal Contempt in the 2nd degree and Unwanted Contact (Domestic Dispute). Its alleged Lynch sent an ex-girlfriend 63 text messages, despite a family court order that was in place.

The arrest was conducted on the morning of Sept. 3, at 11:40am. No details were released regarding court arrangements.

A traffic stop resulted in charges for a 36 year old Inlet man.

The Town of Webb Police Department reports Michael E. Giovinco was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd Degree and Uninspected Motor Vehicle. Its alleged Giovinco was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

The traffic stop was conducted Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 11:56 a.m. He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Webb Court at a later date.