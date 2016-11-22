At 7:59 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, during an investigation into damaged property at the Water’s Edge Inn, Town of Webb Police Department officers arrested Alexander Optis, 70, of Old Forge.

The defendant was a guest at the hotel at the time of incident and he tried to break into a secured office after hours. The defendant was arraigned at the Town of Webb Court and released after posting a $500 bail.

