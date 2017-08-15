The Town of Webb Police Department is currently investigating a public lewdness complaint which occurred on the Moose River between the North Street/Trail 1 Bridge and Green Bridge.PD, an unidentified male was observed standing on the riverbank exposing himself and engaging in lewd behavior directed at two women passing in kayaks. The women report that the man pulled out his penis and played with it while making eye contact. There was nothing to suggest that he was surprised by their presence.

One of the witnesses tried to take a photo of the suspect in the act, but turned away before she could get a full on photo.

The exact location is unknown, but is believed to be between Indian Rapids and Green Bridge. The suspect was reportedly standing on the southern bank of the Moose River, towards Thendara.

The suspect is a white male in his 30s or 40s and was wearing a light-colored hat, sunglasses, a blue or purple athletic shirt, gray or tan shorts and light colored sneakers.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to contact the Town of Webb Police Department at (315) 369-3157 and reference SJS 14308. All calls will be kept confidential.