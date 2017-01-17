By PETE KLEIN

Express News Staff

The Inlet Town Board held a short meeting on Jan. 10 (20 minutes), with Deputy Supervisor Herb Schmid substituting for Supervisor John Frey who was on vacation.

Schmid reported that the Police Consolidation Committee meeting with Webb Police Department will take place on Jan. 19, at 5 p.m. in Inlet. The committee has been exploring the possibility of consolidating the Town of Webb Police Department and the Inlet Police Department.

The Inlet Police Department’s new sled has arrived. Lights, radio and extra equipment were installed and it will now be read for patrolling.

HIGHWAY

Highway Superintendent Shawn Hansen reported that daily plowing, sanding and keeping the groomers ready to go is keeping his department busy.

Hanse wants to remind residents not to park along Route 28 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. so the department can plow. Parking at the church parking lot needs to be observed for the proper day so it too can be plowed.

TRANSFER STATION

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily from Thursday to Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday and from noon-1 p.m. for lunch on those days.

CLEAN WATERS

It was reported that the water plant is running well and warranty work was recently done by Hubbard Construction on some cement.

TRAILS

All trails are open and in good shape for the amount of snow received. Snowmobilers need to observe signs and pay attention about where to ride their sleds.

CAP-21

The work on the changing room is on hold, due to the weather and other work to do.

PARKS DEPARTMENT

Mitch Lee, Parks Dept. Supervisor, provided the following written report to the board.

“We have had pretty decent snow for grooming at both Fern Park and the Inlet Golf Course. Both locations have seen good use and the lit loop is open for night skiing.”

The ice rink at Fern Park has opened but has been forced to close several days due to warmer weather and unsatisfactory ice conditions. The rink has been flooded as late as midnight and as early as 5 a.m. but the temperatures continue to thwart the formation of good ice.

Demolition for Cottage Number Four and the broad band project are nearly complete. During the first two weeks of Jan., the Parks staff expects to start the remodel to prep for final construction. Bore drilling and wire pulls from street to Number Four and to Town Hall will commence next week.

The Inlet Town Board will next meet on Feb. 14, starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall.

INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

As of Dec. 31, the Information Office has processed 565 snowmobile permits. Old Forge has processed 8,622. The two towns have sold 1,427 more permits this year.

Editor’s note: This article is based upon minutes provided by Town Clerk Patty Wittmeyer.