by Stan Ernst

I don’t relish discussing politics and politicians because I’m a veritable ignoramus about the subject. However during this disconcerting Presidential holy war it’s impossible to avoid deliberating politics when venturing into town from the unpretentious piney woods. Townsfolks can’t get enough of the ongoing American political horror show; it’s Godzilla vs Mothra for real. I can truthfully say that I’ve known politicians over the years and at least one of them seemed trustworthy enough to order me a cheeseburger and fries without screwing up the order. Okay, he ignored the fact that I wanted cheddar instead of American cheese and regular instead of curly fries. Serial killers and politicians prefer curly fries for reasons known only to them. I try to convince myself that there are politicians out there who are more trustworthy than this doofus; oops, wrong again.

I believe that the political dilemma we face is based on our collective misconception that politicians are smarter and more cognizant than average American citizens. We seem to believe that anybody running for political office has God-given aptitude for making correct decisions and therefore we give them carte blanche to carry out their ambiguous agendas. They never seem to disappoint in fooling us. Time and again they make frivolous decisions for inane reasons and we continue to vote them into office for perpetuity. As optimistic ignoramuses we expect that if we continue to vote them into office things will miraculously change for the better. (Buzzer) “Sorry Hans, wrong guess.” (Die Hard, 1995)

The most expedient way to explain why politically driven issues don’t change for the “better” is to blame the other side of the political aisle for persistent problems. Blame is seemingly the sole remaining purpose for the American two party political system. Where else can voters place culpability for perceived ineffectual government if not the opposition party. For example, most non-comatose Americans want affordable healthcare but many specifically don’t want it from Barrack, Hillary, Bernie or money-hungry healthcare providers. Fair enough; show me a viable alternative.

If you’re waiting for the directionless opposing side of the aisle to provide an alternative affordable healthcare program most sickly folks will be waiting while they’re six feet under. Simply stating that we don’t like your healthcare program isn’t a viable alternative. Yet many voters feel that it’s more beneficial arguing about why they don’t have affordable healthcare than supporting elected officials who are attempting to provide it. Do sick Americans lacking affordable health insurance really care whether the politician championing their healthcare is purple, pink, male, female, donkey or elephant? Are American politicians such healthcare ignoramuses that they can’t unite to formulate a workable program for their salary-paying constituents. If the Limeys and Canucks can do it anybody can. (At work just say NO to every feasible initiative for improving work conditions and see how long you stay on the payroll; just sayin’.)

If this diatribe seems overtly simplistic it’s because I’m an ignoramus and the issues facing Americans are made to appear more complex than they really are by politicians hoping to perpetuate their well-compensated careers until their great grandkids graduate Yale. Political careers are like popular TV series which enticingly never reach a conclusion until sponsors finally pull the plug because of diminished viewership. Loyal viewers hang on until the final episode hoping for an astounding conclusion which is invariably anticlimactic. The deflated viewer is left napping in his Laz-E-Boy thinking, “Why did I waste my time watching this damn farce for so long.” Of course gerrymandering the viewer district means that the cancelled show keeps running in perpetuity after the politician’s dead and buried and his wife, son and daughter have succeeded him. Old politicians never die, they morph into reruns.

I told you that I’m a political ignoramus and I can prove it. I voted for George Bush, Sr., in 1988 because he was a heroic WWII Naval Aviator and Al Gore in 2000 because he invented global warming and the Internet. I was so disgusted with Georgie, Jr.’s grammatically challenged first term that I chose to write-in vote for John McCain in 2004. I simply couldn’t picture Junior (aka, Dick Cheney Vader) or John Kerry (aka Bonehead John Edwards) as coherent Commander-in-Chiefs. The only thing I gave Junior credit for was his inglorious history of drunkenness. A write-in vote’s another way of saying wasted vote which tends to favor the underdog.

So what happened; Junior wins a second term because of my wasted write-in vote and McCain goes all senile and chooses Silly Sarah Palin in a twisted ploy to win the old white guy vote in the 2008 Presidential election. That ended my string of nonpartisan voting for heroic Naval Aviators, even A-4 Skyhawk drivers. Of course Cdr. McCain will now die in his lifetime US Senate seat at age 86.

So here’s what I’m thinking in a rare nanosecond of lucidity. The American two-party system has outlived its usefulness and should be abandoned for a direct conduit to the American voter. Political parties are acrimonious institutions of stagnation whose sole purpose is to coerce loyal citizens into placing party ahead of country by employing scare tactics. Vote for us or you’ll die a horrifying death! Politicians are in the pockets of everyone from gun runners to healthcare withholders to Wall Street robber barons and therefore American voters go pound salt when they can afford it. Term limits should be imposed on elected officials unless voters truly enjoy beating themselves over the head with obstructionism and arrogance. The White House should become a museum and First Families should be required to dwell in a row house in Murder Bay between Constitution Ave, NW, Pennsylvania Ave, NW and 15th Street, NW, aka Federal Triangle, i.e., get down with the real folks.

I trust that you’re now convinced that I’m a political ignoramus so there’s no need to go all Sean Hannity, Bill O’Reilly and Rush Limbaugh on me. As a lifelong political ignoramus I’m immune to constructive criticism so save it for somebody who gives a rat’s patootie. I enjoy peeing into the wind so just leave me to my ingenuous debaucheries.