by Joan Merrmann

The North American Porcupine (Erethizon dorsatum) is seldom appreciated by humans especially if they or their animals have encountered one in an unfavorable way. Porcupines can cause considerable damage to buildings, vehicles (tires and wiring), paddles, wooden handled tools and even unprotected hiking boots. The high amount of potassium in the porcupines’ diet creates problems, when the liver flushes the potassium from its body, creating a loss of salt. To make up for the loss, the porcupine seeks salt and the salt from human perspiration definitely fills the bill. The salt can be found on the wooden handles of tools, like rakes, axes and hammers, or canoe paddles. Winter salt collects on car tires and wiring, and wooden porches and steps are also sources, for a salt seeking porcupine. The campuses, where I work as an outdoor educator, have lean-tos to shelter the farm animals. Last winter a porcupine destroyed two large lean-tos, by gnawing away most of the back boards. But, however you feel about them they are fascinating animals.

Porcupines do NOT shoot quills. When a porcupine is threatened it assumes a defensive posture, it lowers its head and shoulders, and turns its back to the predator. If possible it may climb a tree, if not, all of the quills become erect and the porcupine thrashes its tail back and forth. It makes a chattering sound with its teeth. If the predator attacks, the quills, which are loosely anchored, will pull out and become embedded in the attacker. The center of the quill is spongy, it absorbs moisture and it swells, flanging out the backward-pointing barbules. Once it is embedded, the quill is drawn deeper into the tissue each time the predators’ muscles contract. The embedded quill can continue to travel at a rate of one half inch per day, into the body, where it may penetrate a vital organ and that could be fatal. Porcupines remove other porcupine quills from themselves by gasping them with their incisors and their forefeet. Quills from the back and tail have a greasy coating that contains an antibiotic which keeps the porcupines from becoming infected from their own or other porcupine’s quills. The quills are not hollow and cutting the tip does not make it easier to extract them.

A porcupine has five different types of hair on its body; first—dark and wooly under fur which insulates them in winter. Second—it has long guard hairs which are sensitive to touch and aid this extremely near-sighted animal maneuver on high canopy branches. Third—it has stout whiskers, called vibrissae, which are located near the nostrils; and are thought to be sensitive to touch. Fourth—short stiff bristles on the underside of the tail that assists with stability when climbing trees, and fifth—about thirty thousand quills.

For the most part porcupines are solitary animals and they are not territorial. Their movements vary with the season and the food supply. In winter they might stay within a few acres and in summer the extent their home range becomes as much as two hundred acres.

They may have to travel several miles to find a mate. Winter food in the Adirondacks, for porcupines might be hemlock and spruce as their favorite conifers and maple, beech, oak, cherry, basswood, willow and aspen as the favorite deciduous trees. In winter they stay high in the tops of trees, eating. Occasionally they might girdle a tree [eat the bark down to the inner phloem layer the entire circumference of the tree] which can kill the tree. They nip the twigs of trees to eat the buds and needles on the end of the twig then drop the twig to the ground. Nipping twigs allows them to eat the choice parts without trying to climb onto branches that might not hold their weight. In summer their feeding habits change and they begin eating grasses, leaves, wildflowers, clover, farm crops, and aquatic vegetation.

Courtship begins in September and continues through early December. Males fight other males, uttering high pitched screams and get bitten and quills from one another. The female is in heat for eight to 12 hours and if not mated will go into heat again in 25 to 35 days. The gestation period is 205 to 215 days. The female gives birth to one offspring which is referred to as a porcupette. The porcupette is born between April and August in a den. The baby is born in a sac which protects the mother from the newborns’ soft quills. These soft quills will dry and stiffen within a few hours. The porcupette weighs about one pound and is born with open eyes. The mother will nurse the baby for about three months but by ninth day it will also begin eating leaves and other solid foods. The baby will remain with the mother throughout the summer but will be on its own by fall. Sexual maturity begins within 15 to 16 months and their life expectancy in the wild is about ten years.

They are vocal and utter numerous sounds from whines, to low grunts, and shrill screeches. Porcupine’s paws are padded, clawed and pebbly, vise grip muscles of their legs and the downward pointing quills, and all assist in climbing. I have learned that a survey of museum porcupine skeletons, found that thirty five per cent had evidence of healed fractures. As member of the rodent family its teeth continually grow throughout its life. They have four large incisors which to nip vegetables and chew bark and sixteen premolars and molars that help to grind up food.

They also have a number of predators including great horned owls, coyotes, bob cats, foxes and fishers. The fisher is vicious predator that persistently attacks the porcupine’s face, one of the few spots not protected by quills.

Porcupine tracks in snow are a pigeon toed pattern. They are medium sized (2 1/2” to 3 1/2”) oval with five small toes and long claws. When looking for a porcupine the nipped branches, dropped on the ground below a tree, might be a clue to a porcupine in the tree.