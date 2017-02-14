The Raquette Lake Ladies Auxiliary is hosting a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Raquette Lake Firehall.

All are welcome to this free dinner, you are asked to bring a dish to share. This is a great way to start Raquette Lake’s Winter Carnival Weekend. For more information contact Liz Forsell (315) 354-4001.

Following the potluck will be a Pitch Tournament, $10 to play and rules will be available that night following the pot luck.