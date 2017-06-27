by Stan Ernst

When the fancy strikes me, I submit to interrogation by the lame stream fake news press corps. They don’t expect honest answers, so I oblige them. The following’s a transcript of my latest conflagration with the Fourth Estate. They ask really demeaning questions.

Stan, why don’t OOS columns ever appear in the hallowed “most popular stories” box on the ADK Express website? Meg Ulrich gets 2,000 hits within five minutes of publication. (Claire Annette, Beaver River Bellyacher)

Thanks for noticing Claire. I like to think that I’m an acquired taste that most subscribers never acquire; like leftover anchovy pizza. But I’m not here to win a popularity contest; I’m here to flimflam McClary Publishing, Inc. and collect my monthly beer stipend. I delude myself into thinking that if I spent more than ten minutes constructing an OOS column I’d become relevant if not beloved just like Meg. Nah; the sad fact is, life’s short and being relevant is in the end, irrelevant. Plus, being beloved and three bucks will buy you a cup of coffee on the Old Forge mean streets. My forte’s making other ADK Express contributors relevant by comparison. Next question.

Stan, we notice that Expresslandians seldom challenge the subject matter in your inane columns. Please explain. (Bab L. Enbrook, Remsen Rag)

Expresslandians are smart enough to realize that challenging my perspectives is a waste of their precious time. Intelligent humans understand that, “Arguing with a fool only proves that there are two.” Since I’m loathed to deliberate critical issues in my column, I’ve chosen to be the Express’s masked Mexican wrestler (luchador enmascarado) in the mold of late great El Santo (The Saint). El Santo was a folk hero and a symbol of justice for the common man in comic books, movies and free weekly newspapers. No one argues with El Stanto. Next question.

Stan, fake news is all the rage. I’ve heard Expresslandians say that you started the trend years ago. (Cole Slaw, FOX Snooze)

Wow, coming from you Cole, that’s a real complement. I can’t honestly claim that I invented fake news but I feel like I’m a bigly contributor. Actually, honestly claim and fake news in the same sentence is oxymoronic. I figure that people believe what they believe and you can’t change them, so why not pander to them. I’m on the mean streets everyday asking my detractors what they believe and then I feed it right back to them in my column. Okay, it seems to work better for FOX than it does for me, but you catch my drift. Natalie Merchant said it best when she sang, “So their minds are soft and lazy, well, hey, give ‘em what they want.” I didn’t win the popular vote, but I’ll always have my zany devotees to spur me on. They know that I’m intent on draining Limekiln Swamp and making Inlet great again.

Stan, you claim to be the only surviving bipartisan American. How’s that possible? (Brand Newhouse, CNN, the most trusted letters in the alphabet)

It’s my column, Brand, so I can claim anything. Actually, bipartisanship is a pharmaceutically altered state of consciousness achieved by sipping steaming pine needle tea laced with valerian. I implore Expresslandians not to get into a political tizzy and to self-medicate responsibly. My fair-minded political opinions are guided by late Texas Guinan who said that, “A politician is a fellow who will lay down my life for his country.” Texas Guinan was a lovely actress, producer and entrepreneur from (wait for it) Texas. During prohibition, Texas opened a speakeasy on West 54th in NYC which became a home away from home to the rich and famous. I have awesome role models to thank for my cosmopolitan world view. Next question.

Stan, most columnists have a purpose for writing their columns. Yours isn’t readily apparent. Please clarify. (Polly Ester, Otter Lake Squealer)

Yes Polly, most columnists are intent on leaving a legacy of self-evident truths for family, friends and society in general. They offer commentary, opinions and personal points of view which they trust will inspire their readers to thoughtful contemplation. They are true patriots. On the other hand, I use Chinese xinao (wash brain) or coercive persuasion to transform “reactionaries” into “right-thinking” Expresslandians. My OOS brainwashing techniques are subtle yet effective. If I can coerce one person into picking up an Express every other Tuesday I’m rewarded with a metaphoric Milk Bone dispensed by Pavlovian Supreme Leader, KevMac. In return, Expresslandians get all the local news that’s fit to print and “buy one get one free” at Frankie’s Taste of Italy on Thursday nights. Other than that, I serve no useful purpose. Next question.

Stan, as an Express columnist, do you have your finger on the pulse of the Central Adirondacks? (Little Billy the Boonville Blogger)

I do Billy but I can’t share the dirt with the public at large; it’s called self-preservation. In my travels along the Fulton Chain I’m privy to Expresslandians’ darkest secrets and woeful cries for salvation and I’m journalistically bound to honor them as anonymous sources. I never disclose names, but I might reveal height, weight, age, prison tattoos and next of kin. Loosely portraying anonymous sources is titillating. Readers love gossip and guessing which of their neighbors may be the latest OOS person of interest. Rumor and innuendo sell free newspapers. I’ll give you an example: What Marine Corps vet playfully wrenched my right arm from its socket at Tap Room Appreciation Day. He’s a Raquette Laker, wears a ball cap (duh), strong as an ox, mean as a snake, keeps my ancient oil furnace perking all winter and his name is Beeba Norris. Oops; next question.

Stan, do you think that we fake news hounds are liars? (Carrey Oakey, Long Lake Spittoon)

I believe that goes without saying Carrey. But you know me; live and let live, to each his own, a closed mouth gathers no feet, don’t know shat from Shinola, a legend in his own mind and a leopard can’t change his spots. Don’t worry; be happy. We’re all traveling different roads to the same place. GULP!