2017 marks the second year of an effort to prevent the spread of harmful aquatic invasive species by the partners of the SLELO PRISM (St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario, Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management).Boat launch stewards, trained in aquatic invasive species management, were placed at strategic high use boat launches along Eastern Lake Ontario for the summer to inspect watercraft. Stewards spent 12 weeks looking for and removing aquatic invasive species and educating boaters on how to prevent the spread of invasives between Lake Ontario and other water bodies. In addition, boat launch stewards collected data about the vessels entering and exiting the Lake along with their destinations. This helps to determine the potential spread of invasive species throughout the Eastern United States.This year, SLELO Stewards inspected 626 watercraft, which was down about 40 percent from last year likely due to lake speed restrictions. Of the 626-watercraft inspected, 89 percent were motorboats followed by personal watercraft, sailboats, kayaks and canoes. Spread prevention literature was provided to 90 percent of all participants. People visiting Lake Ontario came from numerous areas to include: Florida, Texas and Alaska.According to Rob Williams, SLELO PRISM Leader, “Having aquatic invasive species specialists strategically located at various boat launches is a great way to reduce the spread of invasive species. Given the connectivity of New York’s waterways, watercraft stewardship and inspections are a very high priority.”