Following are real estate transfers in the Town of Webb taken from public records in the Town of Webb Assessor’s Office from January to December of 2016.

January 2016

• Inn/Lodge at 4920 State Rte 28; seller Dist. Rental Prop. Mgmt. LLC, buyer

• Fulton Chain Holdings LLC; sold for $1,682,500, assessed value $1,956,800

• Single family residence at 115 Main St; seller Edward and Robin Talerico, buyer Kevin Willis and Cynthia Coombs; sold for $322,000, assessed at $243,100

February 2016

• Seasonal residence at 12 Twitchell Inn Road; seller Alan Bobbett, buyer Wm

• and Cornelia Dungey; sold for $61,000, assessed at $67,600

Seasonal residence at 452 N Rondaxe Lk; seller Kent Massecar, buyer Frank Ricci; sold for $175,000, assessed at $250,900

• Seasonal residence at 182 Cold Springs Rd; seller John Severinghaus, buyer Rbt and Wendy Gittings; sold for $782,500, assessed at $558,600

• Mfg Housing at 126 Yamaha Rd; seller Howard Ellen Holtz, buyer Russell Gates; sold for $31,500, assessed at $20,000

• Vacant Land at 152 Air Port Loop; seller Michael Miller, buyer David and Christine Hengstler; sold for $140,000, assessed at $75,400

• Single family residence at 215 Hollywood Rd; Angelo and Marie Cappelli, buyer Kay Keogh; sold for $325,000, assessed at $207,000

• Seasonal residence at 175 S Shore Rd; Earl and Jean Rogers, buyer Daniel and Thomas Carmody; sold for $275,000, assessed at $374,000

• Single family residence at 217 Sheard St; seller Alfred Hauser, buyer Franklin and Nancy Niet; sold for $207,300, assessed at 195,000

• Vacant Land at State Rte 28; seller Ronald Mayer, buyer Gerald and Debra Kosinski; sold for $10,000 assessed at $19,200

• Single family residence at 275 Old Boy Scout Rd; seller Steven and Sandra Wagner, buyer John and Eileen Hamlin; sold for $199,000, assessed at$161,400

March 2016

• Seasonal residence at 28 Twitchell Lake; seller Maude Fam Trust, buyer Joshua and Tara McKee; sold for $195,000, assessed $162,300

• Single family residence at 209 Cold Springs Rd; seller Stephen and Kelly Barone, buyer Mark Katherine Colgan; sold for $625,000, assessed at $603,900

• Single family residence at 144 Old Indian Trail; seller David Jones, buyer Patrick/Carolyn Costanzo; sold for $215,000, assessed at $230,300

• Single family residence at 152 Fern Hill Ln; seller Robert Fritsche, buyer Michelle Borsellino; sold for $147,000, assessed at $148,900

• Single family residence at 155 Sonne Rd; seller Noonan and Picone, buyer Randall/Pamela Hubbard; sold for $999,500, assessed at $807,300

• Single family residence at 566 S Shore Rd; seller Erin and Michael Green, buyer William Fulton; sold for $319,000, assessed at $239,000

• Single family residence and vacant land at 134 Highland Rd; seller Jack and Lisa Lloyd III, buyer Nathaniel Gould; sold for $290,000, they were assessed at $315,700

• Seasonal residence and vacant land at 352 Hollywood Rd; seller Thomas Esposito Jr., buyer Charles Scholl, Jr., sold for $260,000, assessed at $200,500

April 2016

• Single family residence at 452 Hollywood Rd; seller Linda Sergeant, buyer George and Jayne Wentworth, sold for $400,000, assessed at $375,000

• Seasonal residence at 139 Easka Rd; seller Sandra Zamorski, buyer Jeffrey/Michelle Brandstradt, sold for $270,000, assessed at $241,800

May 2016

• Vacant Land at State Rte 28; seller James and Andrea Britton, buyer Peter Karl III, IRC, sold for $400,000, assessed at $352,400

• Single family residence at 294 Joy Tract Rd; seller Teresa Rozycki, buyer Thomas and KariAnn Meskosold, sold for $360,000, assessed at $296,400

• Det. Row Bldg 3071 State Rte 28; seller Wrap City N Glue LLC, buyer BC EnterprisesOfADK LLC, sold for $345,000, assessed at $302,000

• Single family residence and vacant land and at 5112 State Rte 28; seller James and Andrea Britton, buyer EJB Family Ltd Partnership, sold for $900,000, assessed at $961,500

June 2016

• Single family residence at 1581 Big Moose Rd.; seller N and M Hart, buyer Wm and Karen Frame, sold for $230,000, assessed at $268,400

• Rural family residence at 179 Rondaxe Rd; seller Deanna Fahey, buyer Chester and Heidi Elton, sold for $640,000, assessed at $640,000

• Single family residence at 138 Woodbury Rd; seller Sandra Barrett, buyer Shawn and Renee Christopher, sold for $400,000, assessed at $450,000

• Single family residence at 136 Riverside Dr; seller K and D Schweinsberg, buyer Tracy Deis, sold for $239,900, assessed at $274,600

• Single family residence at 303 S. Shore Rd; seller Thomas Kopek, buyer Martin and Jamieanne Luppino, Jr., sold for $104,100, assessed at $180,000

• Single family residence at 232 S Shore Rd; seller Cheryl Berzer, buyer Michael Spisak, sold for $70,000, assessed at $109,100

• Single family residence at 141 Browns Tract Rd; seller George Hahl, buyer Anthony Harlacher, sold for $310,000, assessed at $310,000

• Seasonal residence at 431 Mohawk Dr; seller W and K Ferland, buyer Gail Newton, sold for $148,110, assessed at $73,400

• Single family residence and vacant land at 200 Moose River Trail, seller Donna Hauber, buyer Thomas and Michele Klem, sold for $150,000, assessed at $183,600

July 2016

• Single family residence at 111 Eagle Creek Trail; seller M. Heyboer/T. Steinmacher, buyer Henry Wallace Jr., sold for $254,999, assessed at $285,800

• Single family residence at 105 Fern Ave; seller Wm and Jeanne Donaldson, buyer Bernard Krick, sold for $175,000, assessed at $214,100

• Det Row Bldg at 3022 State Rte 28; seller Brooker Enterprises, Inc, buyer Wm and Andrea Hollister, sold for $350,000, assessed at $548,300

• Single family residence at 507 S Shore Rd; seller Paul Sperling, buyer Vincent Chiffy, sold for $780,000, assessed at $477,600

• Multi resident at 51st Bisby Lake; seller Lawrence Washington, buyer Kirk and Judy TenEyck, sold for $725,000, assessed at $684,500

•Mfg Housing and Vacant Land with improv; at 373 Hollywood Rd, seller Marilyn Paille, buyer Edward Carpezzi, sold for $265,000, assessed at $206,800

August 2016

• Single family residence at 124 Deer Run Rd; seller Tom/ Penelope Smedley, buyer David and Denise Lewis, sold for $310,000, assessed at $371,900

• Single family residence at 146 Palisades Rd E; seller David Roberts, buyer Charles and Jodie Tait, sold for $465,000, assessed at $356,200

• Single family residence at 223 Mohawk Dr; seller J Rogers/K Todd, buyer Paul and Julie Churnetski, sold for $180,000, assessed at $149,300

• Single family residence at 488 Okara Rd E; seller Richard/Susan Colasanti and Richard/Cathleen Mumford, sold for $300,000 at $327,300

• Single family residence finished basement and vacant land at 128 Fulton Bend; seller Jerry Raneri, buyer Fulton Bend LLC, sold for $175,000, they were assessed at $270,500

• Motel at Pine Street and 2747 State Rte 28; seller Wm and Judith Wengert, buyer WIGGAND, LLC, sold for $660,000, assessed at $748,200

September 2016

• Single family residence at 117 Private Rd MC-3; seller John and Judith McIntyre, buyer Wm and Anne Bialke, sold for $200,000, assessed at $248,100

• Seasonal residence at 36 Twitchell Inn Rd; seller Francis Carey Jr, buyer Susan Errico, sold for $129,000, assessed at $49,400

• Seasonal residence at 179 Lakeview Rd; seller Kevn and Susan Reardon, buyer Beth Prieve, sold for $370,000, assessed at $263,700

• Single family residence at 193 Fulton Hs Spur#1; seller Thomas and Cathy Sunderlin, buyer Carrie Schwarzmeuller, sold for $125,000, assessed at $111,500

• Single family residence at 246 Tuttle Rd; seller Ann Nathan, buyer George Brownsell IV, sold for $276,000, assessed at $379,700

• Multi resident at 211 Tuttle Rd; seller Kurt and Christopher Klaiber, buyer Steven Mulvihill, sold for $573,700, assessed at $650,000

• Seasonal residence at 129 Lakeview Ave; seller Marie Murphy, buyer Stephen and MaryBeth Laboski, sold for $112,000, assessed at $77,020

• Single family residence at 2185 S Shore Rd; seller Jennifer Carr, ETAL, buyer Jordan Lavine, sold for $549,000, assessed at $413,600

• Single family residence at 180 Old Indian Trail; seller Robert and Hazel Dellavia, buyer Ronald/Michelle Johnston, sold for $419,000, assessed at $276,800

• Seasonal residence at 143 North St; seller Wm Peacock Family Trust, buyer Wm and Linda Smith, sold for $55,000, assessed at $76,000

• Single family residence at 224 Gilbert St; seller Janet Parent, buyer John Mairs, sold for $160,000, assessed at $234,500

• Single family residence at 207 Old Indian Trail; seller Philip and Beverly Ilacqua, buyer R Maltempo/K LaForest, sold for $249,000, assessed at $244,800

• Apartments at 2470 State Rte 28; seller Ridgeview Lodge LLC, buyer Jason and Patrick Perkins, sold for $110,000, assessed at $185,100

• Single family residence at 210 Green Bridge Rd; seller H David and Carolyn Gaylord, buyer Steven and MaryAlice Liotta, sold for $550,000, assessed at $489,700

• Single family residence at 484 S Shore Rd; seller Steven and MaryAlice Liotta, buyer J and T and D and M Henderson, sold for $321,500, assessed at $352,200

• Seasonal residence at 386 Okara Rd W; seller Thaddeus and Irene Siminski, buyer Anthony and Janice Martino, sold for $285,000, assessed at $249,200

• Single family residence at 110 Oneikio Rd; seller Louis and Linda Salin, buyer Ryan Queen, sold for $175,000, assessed at $146,800

October 2016

• Seasonal residence at 160 S Bay Rd; seller Herbert and Louise Munk, buyer Sara Dew, sold for $633,999, assessed at $689,900

• Seasonal residence at 156 Lakeview Ave; seller J Breakey/ J Stewart, buyer R and M Lewis/T and A Hughes, sold for $164,500, assessed at $206,520

• Multi resident 119 Black Bear Trail; seller Adk Phoenix Prop LLC, buyer Spirit Wolf Realty LLC, sold for $713,000, assessed at $755,400

• Single family residence at 2751 S Shore Rd; seller Adk Phoenix Prop LLC, buyer Spirit Wolf Realty LLC, sold for $660,000, assessed at $394,200

• Vacant Land at 138 Air Port Loop; seller Michael Miller, buyer Mark Medori, sold for $142,000, assessed at $74,900

• Single family residence at 131 Tucked-A-Way Trail; seller Matthew Martin, buyer Nathaniel Gould, sold for $764,999, assessed at $703,500

• Multi family residence at 134 Hollywood Rd; seller Marc and Donna Jonas, buyer Robert Schneider, sold for $628,500, assessed at $591,900

• Single family residence at 331 S Shore Rd; seller Dawn Lenci, ETAL; buyer Robert and Hazel Dellavia, sold for $320,000, assessed at $299,800

• Single family residence at 164 Spruce Dr; seller C and L Morrison, buyer Elwood Corsa III, sold for $230,000, assessed at $241,400

November 2016

• Inn/Lodge at 1910 Big Moose Rd; seller John Herzstein/Tom Linke, buyer 1910 Big Moose Rd LLC, sold for $225,000, assessed at $334,600

• Seasonal residence at 3918 State Rte 28; seller Jeffrey and Debra Grainer, buyer Timothy Powers, sold for $62,000, assessed at $78,100

• Seasonal residence at 107 Main St; seller Aubrey and Frances Bechard, buyer Jordan Schreppel, sold for $193,300, assessed at $56,600

• Single family residence at 110 Finer Way; seller Saul and Judith Finer, buyer James and Laura Delaney, sold for $575,000, assessed at $533,700

• Single family residence at 142 Whispering Trail; seller David and Jacob Dylla, buyer Steven and Melanie Evans, sold for $850,000, assessed at $741,800

ª• Single family residence at 159 S Shore Acres Rd; seller Tim Fenton/Todd Bennett, buyer Matt Martin and Barbara Green, sold for $410,000, assessed at $487,600

December 2016

• Private forest at Moshier Rd Spur; seller Alder Creek Prop. LLC, buyer Crooked Lake Timber LLC, sold for $14,866, assessed at $45,600

• Single family residence 221 Grassy Pt Rd; seller Ray and Debra Kirley, buyer Joseph and Lorrie Neumann, sold for $105,000, assessed at $62,800

• Single family residence 216 Martin Rd; seller Wm Humphrey Ptnershp, buyer Bruce and Jennifer Baker, sold for $315,000, assessed at $351,100

• Vacant land at Big Moose Rd; seller S. Delia Corp, buyer Paul Danforth, sold for $425,000, assessed at $359,900

• Seasonal residence at 117 West Ave; seller Iris Sisson, buyer Jason and Challis Ryan, sold for $100,000, assessed at $90,220

• Family residence at 3220 State Rte 28; seller Matthew Nowak, buyer James and Minna Allison, sold for $154,000, assessed at $149,800

• Family residence at 167 S Shore Rd; seller Hilda Coy, buyer James Helmes Living Trust, sold for $315,000, assessed at $199,400

• Seasonal residence at 3241 State Rte 28; seller Mark and Wendy Parent, buyer Donna Aumiller, sold for $112,000, assessed at $109,600

• Converted residence at 2942 State Rte 28; seller Claim One LLC, buyer McClary Properties Inc, sold for $250,000, assessed at $292,400

• Family residence at 262 Moose River Trail; seller Kevin Renaud, buyer D and K Szabo, Sr. and S. Szabo, sold for $110,000, assessed at $122,000

• Family residence at 261 Tuttle Rd; seller Timothy and Tina Delaney, buyer Jason and Melissa Frasier, sold for $750,000, assessed at $739,200

• Family residence at 171 Mohawk Dr; seller Lawrence/Jennie Potter, buyer Travis and Amanda Grover, sold for $122,500, assessed at $146,800

• Family residence at 399 S Shore Rd; seller Dana Walker, buyer Zappala Living Trust, sold for $350,000, assessed at $411,500