By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

National Grid has made a proposal to the Public Service Commission that it be allowed to raise its delivery rates for natural gas by 15 percent and electricity by 14 percent.

“The proposal made today by National Grid to hike its electricity and natural gas rates by a whopping 14 percent is outrageous and too much of a burden on New York State’s residents and small businesses. New Yorkers already pay the seventh highest energy costs in the nation and this rate hike only will make things worse,” said Old Forge’s State Senator Jim Tedisco (R,C,I,REF-Glenville).

National Grid announced on Friday, April 28, that it is seeking an increase in the delivery charge portion of the electric bill — the commodity is charged separately — and the two added together make up the bill. The delivery charge for electricity would go up about $11.23, and the delivery charge for natural gas would go up $10.38.

The press release from National Grid said, in part:

As part of the request for new delivery prices, the company is proposing:

“Investment of approximately $2.7 billion over the next three years in its core electricity and gas networks across upstate New York. This includes investments that will allow the company to seamlessly connect distributed generation, especially renewable resources. These investments will begin transitioning the traditional utility model to a platform that accommodates a two-way flow of energy and enhances market dynamics.

Deployment of advanced metering infrastructure for both electricity and gas service that will provide customers enhanced energy consumption data, and more products and services for managing their energy use. Over time, this represents more than two million new smart meters being placed into service.

New demonstration projects, including initiatives to test smart home technologies and a distributed generation cost-recovery model.

Investments in the natural gas systems that will mitigate regional capacity constraints, expand availability of gas service, and improve the safety and reliability of the distribution network. This includes the retirement of 150 miles of leak-prone pipe over three years.

Increased customer assistance and energy affordability programs for those having difficulty managing their energy costs, including a new initiative to increase enrollment in energy affordability, energy efficiency and gas safety programs by more than 50,000 customers.

Continued deployment of economic development and energy efficiency programs that help grow the upstate economy.

Adding more than 280 jobs over the next three years to support electric and gas operations, grid modernization and customer programs. These will be local employees who live and work in the communities we serve and support the regional economy.”

Old Forge has been plagued with power outages over the last few years. Some caused by aging equipment and some caused by accidents. As weather patterns continue to become more severe, there will, no doubt, be more of these incidents in the future. The remoteness of the area and the number of trees near the lines only serve to escalate the problem. National Grid says that a rate hike would help with some of these challenges.

National Grid has also asked that the PSC allow it to raise its return on equity from 9 percent to 9.79 percent. That means that the utility would be able to earn an extra .79 percent before sharing profits with customers. The rate of 9 percent was set in 2016.

“The Public Service Commission should show some backbone here and short circuit National Grid’s attempt to gouge taxpayers of their hard-earned money. I’m drafting a letter to the PSC to turn up the heat on National Grid to reject this proposal and will be working with my colleagues in the Senate to stand up for ratepayers and pull the plug on this plan,” said Tedisco.