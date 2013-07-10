Sigmund Freud was correct. That I’m a psychotic miscreant was a foreseeable consequence of my upbringing. My parents convinced me that Santa Claus and Easter Bunny were real. I learned that if I believed in these entities I’d be rewarded with gifts beneath a desiccated balsam and hard boiled eggs beneath linty sofa cushions. My parents also taught me that losing teeth was lucrative. Instead of guns for drugs from Ollie North, I received quarters for teeth from a Disneyesque tooth fairy. When I turned 15 my schoolmates revealed that Santa Claus and Easter Bunny were bogus and I was wearing dentures. I was distraught.

I was encouraged to watch black and white TV violence. Gunsmoke, Roy Rogers, Lunch with Soupy Sales, Whirlybirds, Twilight Zone, Rin Tin Tin and I Love Lucy were just too sadistic for an impressionable adolescent such as me. I had nightmares that included Lucy and Ethel emigrating to Dodge City where they were gunned down by Marshall Dillon because it was the only way he could shut their pie holes. Lucy and Ethel were fingernails across a blackboard. Watching Rin Tin Tin convinced me that animals are smarter than their human companions. I never saw Rinty bagging Rusty’s poop or tossing him fetching sticks.

Rod Serling’s Twilight Zone scarred my psyche. I still recall the “Eye of the Beholder” episode with the pig-faced people standing around gawking at beautiful Janet Tyler with the angelic face and exclaiming, “The surgery failed for the eleventh and final time. She’s still hideous.”

That’s how classmates reacted to me when I entered homeroom with a dime-size nose pimple. It was just too pitiless for a vulnerable teenager.

I grew up listening to rock’n’roll. By its very nature rock’n’roll was disturbing to an un-indoctrinated adolescent. It’s defined as a mixture of blues, jump blues, jazz, gospel, Western swing and country music. My parents proclaimed me a juvenile delinquent because I dug Elvis, Bill Haley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddly, Jerry Lee Lewis and the Coasters. My parents were stuck in 40s swing and big band music. I was a rebel without a cause.

“Turn that crap down,” they bellowed.

I was an outcast in my own domicile. They didn’t even like the Everly Brothers. Who doesn’t like the Everly Brothers? Love hurts, Bird Dog. I would’ve run away if I knew how to cook, drive a car, outwit the truant officer or owned a transportable bed with clean linens. As a coping mechanism I developed multiple personalities and changed one of my names to Sybil.

Then there were school teachers who made me turn in homework. When I entered fifth grade I decided it wasn’t prudent to do homework. Mrs. Garrett expelled me from Elizabeth Street Elementary until I promised to conform like all of the other brown noses in her class. I stuck to my guns until my mother thrashed me with a three sided engineer’s ruler. Where the heck did she find an engineer’s ruler? My father was a wildlife biologist. That weapon left marks but in those days corporal punishment was endorsed by the Superintendent of Schools, President Eisenhower, Pope Pius XII and “Kid Doctor” Benjamin Spock. I reasoned this is how misunderstood kids became copycat Lizzie Bordens.

How about food that’s good for you. As a kid I was forced to eat vegetables and icky entrees like calf’s liver. I was made to sit at the table for hours until I gagged down the foods that were good for me. Spitting my peas into my napkin never worked. My mother even discovered the brussels sprouts and carrot I hid in my undershorts. Then for good health she gave me doses of cod liver oil to prevent rickets and Calcident for strong bones. As a result of this Pavlovian conditioning I’m a certified glutton who eats everything put in front of him. Healthy eating’s a precursor to obesity. Mom was correct. I’m off to Drake’s for some of Tater’s awesome liver, bacon and onions. Pass the ketchup.

Next came the Boy Scouts. I was a shameful Scout. I made Second Class by the skin of my teeth just before they kicked me outta the troop for insubordination. On my way home from one Tuesday night meeting I was caught stealing grapes from an old lady’s grape arbor. She advised me in no uncertain terms that I was a disgrace to my uniform and I should turn myself in to the proper authorities. I realized that I wasn’t meant to be a Boy Scout if a frail octogenarian could catch me stealing grapes on a starless night.

The grape arbor debacle was a foretaste of things to come. During Navy SERE training I was recaptured by enemy forces within an hour of my great escape. As punishment my captors buried me in a wooden box where I was visited by the old lady from the corner of Oswego Road and Brown Street in Baldwinsville.

“Son, I bet you’re sorry now that you pilfered my grapes.”

Yes Ma’am. If you get me outta this box I promise I’ll never do it again.

I’m not going be like other loonies and blame my grandiose delusions on video games, PMS, involuntary intoxication, sleepwalking, amnesia or Twinkies. I came by my loss of contact with reality honestly, I’m a product of my rearing. My delusions of grandeur help me compensate for my unremarkable middle class childhood. As I’ve aged I’ve developed an exaggerated belief in my self-worth, power, knowledge and identity. These days my flights of fancy are more frequent and intense.

This week I’m a ruling monarch who deserves to be treated like royalty, so you may buy me an adult beverage any time you wish. I’m having tea with Queen Elizabeth II this afternoon at The Tavern. I think I’ll start with the shrimp basket and order Her Majesty a legendary Larry Burger with cheese, sauteed onions and hot peppers.

Larry if you don’t mind, Lilibet and I will have Twinkies with our tea out back on the picnic table.