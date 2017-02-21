The Polar Bear Nordic Ski Team and McCauley Mountain are hosting the Mid-Atlantic Bill Koch Festival on Feb. 25-26.

Old Forge will welcome Nordic youth skiers and their families from Ohio, western New York, southern Adirondacks, and the surrounding area.

Skiers ranging in ages from five to 13 will participate in the festival. Saturday’s events kick-off at 10 a.m., and end around 4 p.m., Sunday’s events run from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The racers will compete in freestyle and classic disciplines, and at both distance and sprint race formats. The family fun try-it events are: tour de-ski treats, ski orienteering, paintball biathlon, and a hodgepodge family relay during the weekend.

The award ceremony takes place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday along with some great giveaways. The Sunday award ceremony and 8th grade recognition takes place at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The public is invited to come and watch kids have fun on skis.