The Community Health & Wellness Fund (aka the Health Center Fund) cordially extends an invitation to the whole community to attend an informal “Hail and Farewell” reception for retiring dentist, Dr. Joseph Rintrona and incoming dentist, Dr. Anthony Lister.

It will take place between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at View in Old Forge.

Dr. Rintrona has practiced dentistry at the Town of Webb Professional Offices since 1974 and says he is delighted to be retiring after transferring his practice to Dr. Lister.

Dr. Lister and his wife, Kathryn, a high school teacher in the Herkimer school district, are currently living in Remsen. Dr. Lister is excited to begin his practice here in the Town of Webb and hopes to expand the hours of operation in the coming weeks and months. Both dentists are currently working at the dental office in the Town of Webb Professional Offices to complete the transition.

The Community Health and Wellness Fund has a long history of supporting health care in the Town of Webb and say they are pleased to sponsor this reception to honor both dentists.

According to President of the Fund Board of Directors Don Kelly, “We are extremely grateful for the many years of excellent dental care provided by Dr. Rintrona and for his commitment to finding another fine dentist to provide the same level of care for the community. His retirement was long delayed by this commitment and we owe him a real debt of thanks for his devotion to community needs.

“The Fund Board of Directors invites everyone to the reception on Oct. 11 to say thank you to Dr. Rintrona and to meet and welcome Dr. Lister. Join us for drinks and appetizers and enjoy some homemade cookies!”