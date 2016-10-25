Kids and the families were at McCauley Mountain on Sunday, Oct. 23, for some pumpkin carving and face painting fun at Pumpkin Fest. Pumpkins are donated every year to the McCauley Mountain event.
“The kids can do what they want with the pumpkins, it’s fun,” said Chip Kiefer, facilitator of Pumpkin Fest,
“John Skinner is a good friend of mine, he has relatives that work at the Old Forge Hardware and has a farm in Richfield, he’s donated pumpkins from his farm for this for some time now and it’s wonderful,” Kiefer said.
— Photos by Cathy Bowsher
Mom Emmeline, Leonardo,1, Vincenzeo, 3, and dad Sam have come from Rochester with some family fun in mind.
Racheal Kelley, 11, is poised to start her pumpkin carving.
Schuyler Uzdavinis, 9, starts her spooky creation.
The Young family traveled from Rome for Pumpkin Fest. Their son Soren, 5, is enthralled at his dad’s skills.
Sara Helmes, 8, and Addison Hitchcock, 8, chose their pumpkins and are pre-drawing faces on them before they start carving.
Mattias Bowsher scoops the seeds out of his pumpkin.
Schuyler Uzdavinis gets a little help with seed scooping from dad, Steve Uzdavinis.
Chip Kiefer prepares the wagon with pumpkins for the children to choose from at Pumpkin Fest.
George Uzdavinis, 12, is a pro at gutting the pumpkin, he likes to use his hands.