Kids and the families were at McCauley Mountain on Sunday, Oct. 23, for some pumpkin carving and face painting fun at Pumpkin Fest. Pumpkins are donated every year to the McCauley Mountain event.

“The kids can do what they want with the pumpkins, it’s fun,” said Chip Kiefer, facilitator of Pumpkin Fest,

“John Skinner is a good friend of mine, he has relatives that work at the Old Forge Hardware and has a farm in Richfield, he’s donated pumpkins from his farm for this for some time now and it’s wonderful,” Kiefer said.

— Photos by Cathy Bowsher