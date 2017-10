Photo submitted

The Great Pumpkin stopped by Izzie’s Garden at the Old Forge Library and brought beautiful pumpkins for all to enjoy this fall. Aaron Swick was very happy to see the colorful additions. Thank you goes to Lori and Tom at ADK Home (Wilderness Interiors) for sending The Great Pumpkin to the library. Take a minute when walking by ADK Home and thank them for the beautiful pumpkins. In the photo, Aaron Swick was very happy to see the colorful additions.