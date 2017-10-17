View held the opening of its Quilts Unlimited show on Friday, Oct. 13. The gallery was awash in vibrant colors and appreciative viewers. This was the 30th year of the show, an unabashed celebration of the quilter’s art.
Photos by M. Lisa Monroe
-
-
Barbara Buckingham used View’s own Url Moose to inspire her quilt, Moose on the Loose. She sewed the quilt so that she could have a little of Old Forge home with her in Brantingham.
-
-
Hummingbirds in her garden have been captured forever on Linda Stern’s quilt. She hand dyed the background fabric on her quilt and the colors fired her imagination.
-
-
Donna and Robert Schorf were awed by their trip around the gallery. The pair is from Cooperstown and came to see the show. “You think that they can’t be anymore beautiful, and then they just get more and more creative,” said Donna.
-
-
Marie and Rob Imundo, exhibits assistant Heather Caulfield and Greg Klein kindly pause to smile for the photographer.
-
-
This splendid quilt was made by Margaret Sykes, it won first place in bed quilts. Margaret sews a quilt for each of her children for their 40th birthdays. This prize winner belongs to Lauren. Surprise!
-
-
Director of Events Hannah Wheaton drew Catherine Westlake’s number for the member raffle. Catherine won an exquisite photograph by Carl Heilman.
-
-
Betty Rannels stands next to the quilt, by Rene Bracken, that won the Silver Needle Award for Exceptional Hand Quilting. The prize is given in honor of Betty’s mother, Ceil Buckley.
-
-
Kathleen Parry has been quilting for 20 years. She was inspired to make the winner for best traditional quilt by color. “I wanted something bright,” she said.
-
-
Quilter Ashley Mackey was inspired by the pattern of the primary fabric in her quilt. “I loved how chaotic it was, but I also wanted it to be controlled a little. Controlled chaos.”
-
-
Miriam Kashiwa and friend Jack Molesky are enjoying themselves at the show.