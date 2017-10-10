View announces a reception celebrating the opening of three quilt related exhibitions: 2017 Quilts Unlimited, Keeping with Tradition: Churn Dash, and Farmington River Quilt Project, from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. The reception is free and open to the public.Join them the next day, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the annual Quilts Unlimited Opening Day Celebration, featuring a lecture by Juror of Awards Renee Fleuranges Valdes along with a luncheon and award ceremony. The lecture and luncheon event is $15 for View members or $20 for non-members and includes admission to the galleries throughout the day.2017 Quilts Unlimited is an annual juried exhibition that demonstrates the depth and breadth of the quilting art form, featuring quilts that range from the traditional to the unorthodox. This year’s exhibition features 77 quilts selected by Nancy Mirman and will be judged for awards by Renee Fleuranges Valdes. The exhibition runs through Nov. 11.Keeping with Tradition: Churn Dash is an exhibition series based on centuries-old quilting traditions. This year, we explore Churn Dash, a very old quilt block pattern originating between 1800 and 1849. The name apparently is derived from its resemblance to a butter churn (the rectangle and triangle perimeter of the block) and the “butter dash” stick of the center of the block. Hole in the Barn Door is one of many other names this design is known by. The exhibition runs through Nov. 4.When Winchester Center quilter, MaryPat Leger, saw the Sacramento River Quilt, she envisioned a similar work of art extolling the remarkable values of the Farmington River. Her inspiration brought together 24 quilt artists, some nationally recognized, some making their first landscape quilt. Together they created The Farmington River Quilt Project, which portrays 25 locations on the wild and scenic section from the Goodwin Dam in Colebrook, Conn. to the Rainbow City Pool in Canton, Conn. The 50-foot long quilt composed of these 25 sections each measuring 24” x 21”. Each quilter worked independently using his or her own creative expression to depict a specific location. Quilters were required to meet the river’s entry and exit dimensions of the adjoining quilt, enabling the river to flow with the continuity through the entire 50 feet. The exhibition runs through Nov. 4.To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org, or call (315) 369-6411.