The Friends of the Old Forge Library Summer Raffle drawings will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. If you haven’t already, you’ll want to stop by the library, 220 Crosby Blvd., and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win some of the many great items on display. There are items for everyone including local gift certificates, Adirondack items, many hand crafted items by local artisans, Children’s Book assortment and more.