Photo By William Rockhill CASART assists a Ranger in a rescue mission.

By CATHY BOWSHERExpress Staff

Rangers are police officers under state law and their vast array of duties include wildfire management, prevention, safety education to adults and children, protection of natural resources, and search and rescue operations. A ranger has special skills in advanced first aid, land navigation, and rope rescue techniques that are important to the success of a search and rescue mission. There are over 2.5 million acres of land to patrol in the Adirondacks and everyday, in any condition, long hours are put into patrolling the land by boat, ATV, skis, aircraft, or anything else that fits the terrain in order to maintain safety.

“I’m involved with probably 60 to 80 search and rescue missions a year,”says Forest Ranger Scott Van Laer,”My favorite part is when we have a search and rescue mission and I am able to reunite people with their family.”A ranger may continue training in search and rescue with specialization in skills like high elevation rescue training, or rapid water flow rescue training, to fit the needs of the land and the mission, but not all rescues are so elaborate says Van Laer,”Most common injuries are sprained ankles, sprained knees, or people getting separated from a group.”

Because of the many useful skills that rangers have in search and rescue operations, they are often called upon to aid other rescue units in or around wooded areas. “It took some time for me, initially, to get use to being a life partner with someone who is rescuing people. I know people have always been lost in the Adirondacks but as an average person you’re just not really aware of it until, you know, you are living with someone who gets those phone calls,” says Dr. Michale Glennon, wife of ranger Van Laer.

It takes a special person to be a ranger, “The department of environmental services, or DEC looks for men and women who are willing and able to work outdoors, alone in harsh environments, and in all weather and all hours of the day and night. Forest Rangers need to be independent problem solvers and to be able to get themselves, their co-workers, and the members of the public out of harm’s way,” says John Streiff, Regional Forest Ranger Captain.

Individuals interested in volunteering their services to help rangers with search and rescue missions, may do so through programs such as the Central Adirondack Search And Rescue Team. CASART is a volunteer based group of individuals that help the DEC and Forest Rangers in search and rescue operations, “I love the outdoors and I love helping people,” says CASART Administrative Assistant Linda Heistman. CASART trains individuals with the skills to help in a search and rescue mission, “We are trained in compass reading, navigation, how to look for clues, and how to determine what those clues mean,” says Heistman.

“Our mission is to provide a well-trained and disciplined search and rescue team to assist the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers in search and rescue operations,” states the Central Adirondack Search And Rescue web site.

CASART participants are introduced to the minimum basics of DEC training and may continue to advance their search and rescue skills in categories, such as radio operations and protocol. CASART is only activated for searches by NYSDEC, a local law enforcement agency or the NYS Federation of Search and Rescue Teams. Members may also choose to become administrative members or instructors/trainers to help within the CASART program.

The best way to avoid a search and rescue incident is to practice safety first. Some tips on hiking safety include checking the weather reports before a hike, preparing yourself physically, arranging to go with a group/one other person, or letting someone know when and where you might be traveling. More safety tips can be found at, www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28708.html.