Raquette Lake Chapel will have guest preachers all summer long. Services start at 9:30 each Sunday.

On July 16 and 23 Rev. Julie Norris Histman will lead services. On July 30, Ms. Barbara Freeman will be at the chapel. On Aug. 6 a Communion Service will be held with Rev. Naomi Kelly. On Aug. 13 the chapel will host Bruce Dalious; on Aug. 20, Steven Vance; and on Aug. 27 Rev. Dennis Dewey will be at Raquette Lake Chapel.