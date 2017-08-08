The Raquette Lake Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual fundraising auction starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, on the “village green” in Raquette Lake. The yearly event brings together hundreds of items donated by local supporters including boats, restaurant meals, tools, furniture, appliances, donated pizzas and much, much more.

This year there will be two auctioneers who will relieve each other when they need a break from the hectic pace. As usual there will be hot dogs sold by volunteers. In another new addition, bidding numbers will be available to those bidders who want to run a tab and provide identification.

Because of a large donation of many items by very generous supporter, the Saturday night auction will be preceded on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon by a yard sale format sale of those donated items.

Donations of valuable items for the auction can be delivered to the Raquette Lake village green all day Saturday, Aug. 12, or you may leave a message at the Raquette Lake Fire Station by calling (315) 354-4644 or by emailing [email protected] and describing what you have and where to pick it up.

Finally the bidders and volunteers ask you to please leave your pets at home for everyone’s safety.