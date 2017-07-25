Photo submitted

Divers removed over 10,000 pounds variable leaf milfoil from the bottom of Raquette Lake.

Did you see the divers near the boat launch at Raquette Lake village? The Raquette Lake Preservation Foundation, with matching funds from the Town of Long Lake, hired the Aquatic Invasive Management team to start the process of removing variable leaf milfoil, (VLM), from the most infested parts of Raquette Lake. They worked for the weeks of June 26 and July 3 and harvested 420 bags totaling 10,500 pounds of VLM. VLM is a tough plant to eliminate and if unchecked, will impact the quality of life in and around Raquette.

RLPF has been fighting the spread of VLM for many years by pursuing different grant opportunities, working with Paul Smith’s college, SUNY Cortland, Lehigh University, as well as many other Adirondack Park aquatic invasive plant agencies. One of the Foundation’s priorities is to stop the spread of our only current invasive, and to prevent other land and aquatic invasives from entering beautiful Raquette Lake. For many years, RLPF has used large mats in different bays of the lake to suffocate large areas of infestation, and succeeded in eradicating VLM in some of those bays. The group continues to use mats, however, research has shown that the most effective way to eliminate VLM is to hand harvest it professionally. The RLPF has committed to another two weeks of hiring professional divers next year in 2018, and hopes to secure a grant to perhaps even extend that time period.

The RLPF wants to protect the quality and beauty of the waters and shorelines. That is why there are boat stewards at the public launch sites and why you may be required to have a boat wash before launching. People do not transmit aquatic invasive species intentionally. Most people are not even aware that they may have picked up nasty hitch-hikers from other, more crowded or infected lakes. The boat stewards also will make sure that you don’t bring any VLM to other lakes when you leave.

The purpose of the RLPF, is to promote the cooperation and friendship among the inhabitants of the area and to unite its members in the material understanding of Raquette Lake, so that the entire membership will go forward carrying out the preservation and conservation of Raquette Lake through education, advocacy and broad based community involvement. You do not need to be a resident of the area to support our mission. You just have to love the area.

Other areas the RLPF is involved in include water quality testing providing long-term trend data to help formulate water protection plans, loon surveys, noise pollution and lobbying at the state level for amenities for residents and visitors such as better WI-FI, and telephone service. Check out the website at www.rlpf.org and consider becoming a member. Click on the “RLPF” link for a membership application. The RLPF will keep you updated with a newsletter three to four times a year, and hold a general membership meeting the first weekend every August.