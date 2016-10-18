The Raquette Lake Ladies Auxiliary will hold its annual Hunter’s Dinner at the Raquette Lake Fire Hall from 5 p.m. until the food is gone, on Oct. 22. Everyone is welcome to join in the dinner which will include roast turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, rolls, cranberry sauce and pickles. Dessert will be pumpkin or apple pie.

There will be a turkey raffle and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will benefit the Raquette Lake Fire Department and the Raquette Lake Fish and Game Club.