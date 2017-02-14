The Raquette Lake Winter Carnival will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at the Raquette Lake Fire Hall, starting with pot luck dinner and pitch tournament. The pot luck is free if you bring a dish to share or $10 per person.

Saturday, Feb. 18, spend the day participating in a fun day of winter events. Youth activities start at 11 a.m. and, sack race, sledding, tire obstacle, balloon chase, and tug-of-war.

At noon there will be a ladies’ frying pan toss with cash prizes of $75, $50, $25.

At 2 p.m. Magician Chris and Pete of Chris and Pete Amusements will perform in the Raquette Lake Library. The show is free.

Ongoing in the afternoon will be ice golf for teams with cash prizes of $75, $50, $25.

Registration will take place at the Raquette Lake Library. Round out the day by warming up at the bonfire and the annual tug-o-war.

Fireworks will begin when it gets dark.

The Raquette Lake Ladies Auxiliary will sponsor a $10 all you can eat Pancake Breakfast from 9-11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Raquette Lake Fire Hall.

At noon on Sunday the indomitable cross-cut/chainsaw competition will be held on the Raquette Lake Village Green. This long standing tradition is a not to be missed event featuring timed men’s, women’s and mixed divisions.

Cookie donations are requested for Saturday, Feb. 18. Drop off at the Raquette Lake Library. As in years past the Raquette Lake Library will be open for hot chocolate, cookies and warmth all day on Saturday.

Raquette Lake Events Coordinator Kat Forsell will be coordinating the events of the weekend.