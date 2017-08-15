Mountain Theatre Company returns with another Readers Theatre production: “The Last Romance” by Joe DiPietro, the playwright of “Over the River and Through the Woods,” at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Old Forge Library. “The Last Romance” is a heartwarming comedy about the transformative power of love. The performance is free and open to the public.

This bittersweet romantic comedy, laced with uproarious laughter, adroitly explores relationships between men and women in their golden years, as well as how the invisible ties of family often tie our hearts harder and faster than any love affair. There is enough laughter to make even old age seem pleasurable. It’s a message to all of us about seizing life with a passion.

Directed by Alan Saban with set design by Stephen Wick, the play stars MTC veterans Carrol and Joyce Turner, along with Nick Olsen and Betty Rannels.

Saban is currently the performing arts manager at View and has a long history as the artistic director of Mountain Theatre Company and as an actor and dancer himself.

The production is funded by NYSCA: the Presenting Program with support from Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature.