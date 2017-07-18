Photo by Albert Worthen

The Old Forge Library’s new reading garden will be dedicated on July 22.

Community members and visitors are invited to attend the dedication of the Old Forge Library’s Adirondack Reading Garden and Story Stroll. The dedication will take place from 4-6 p.m. on July 22. Families with children are asked to follow the signs to enter by way of the Story Stroll.

The Reading Garden is a welcome addition to the library grounds and provides a tranquil spot for patrons. The Story Stroll, adjacent to the garden, will delight children and adults alike.

The library would like to thank the following for their interest in making the project possible: State Senator Hugh Farley, Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, Helen Davis Family, Linda and Sarah Cohen, Mid-York Library System, Adirondack League Club, Stephen and Constance Milligan, and Mountain Music.