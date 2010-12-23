I recently received a phone call from a guy who introduced himself as Mike Rafone, a producer with the Fox Reality Network.

He wanted me to star in a new reality show he was tentatively titling, “Adirondacker Wannabe.” Mike confided that he’d considered filming a “Real Adirondacker” show, but realized that nobody watches reality shows about everyday, hard working indigenous grunts. Mike’s also concluded that the Palin family’s hybridized special living environment/celebrity/professional activities documentary style reality show is destined for a short run. He said that watching internationally renowned pop idols attempting to pass themselves off as normal human beings is like observing Hulk Hogan raise his children on “Hogan Knows Best.” The Hulkster’s reality show was a meteoric smash in New Zealand, Portugal and French Canada. Enough said, eh?

I told Mike I was with him so far, but what’s the premise for my show? Mike, sheepishly replied, “I hope this doesn’t offend your sensibilities, but you’ve systematically established yourself in your local Adirondack community as a drunkenly, non-relevant, cyclical with zero credibility. It’ll be easy for viewers to revile, mock and celebrate your every misfortune and comeuppance. Reality TV aficionados are the same ones who patronize NACAR for the car crashes, hockey for the fist fights, and “Survivor” for the Russell Hantz’s. Reality TV and bloodletting go together like succotash.” Mike said my show would be in the social experiment genre, kinda like “The Bad Girls Club” and “Shattered.” Bad Girls is still cranking them out after five years. “We’re talking syndication,” screamed Mike.

Of course the British reality show “Shattered,” which centered on ten morons going without sleep for seven days, only lasted, well, seven days. This show was a resounding hit for two hours. Mike thought the premise was fine, but they had real doctors standing by to insure that none of the participants died. Insuring the safety of the stars of the show doomed it from the start. Mike said that on my show there’d be a better than average probability that I’d maim or off myself during every show thereby guaranteeing its watchability. I asked Mike if mishaps would be scripted into the show and he replied that wouldn’t be necessary. He confessed that he’d completed a background check with my family and few surviving fishing buddies and had determined that my Adirondacky hunting, fishing and woodsmanship skills were suicidal. “This is a good thing,” added Mike. “I’ll be like abandoning a Manhattan preschooler in the Australian Outback without shrimp or a barbie. Real Adirondack outdoorsfolk are going to eat this up.”

I asked where the money was coming from for my show. Mike said that most reality TV programming is financed by corporations driven by a profit motive. He said he had Mexican drug cartel connections. He told me that, “reality TV writers and producers don’t get union pay-scale compensation or union representation, which dramatically reduces production costs. It also means that we can pay you squat, just like your current benefactor, Express Publisher, Kevin McClary. Your big payoff comes down the road. If you survive your show, you’ll be in demand to appear on Celebrity Apprentice, George Lopez, WWE RAW, and the Rachael Ray Show. You pull this off, my friend, and the sky’s the limit.”

I told Mike I was definitely interested in his project and asked what a typical show might look like. “I’ve played out a few scenarios in my head, Stan, and one goes something like this. Keep in mind we’re just bouncing ideas around at this point,” said Mike, thinking out loud. “Okay, we decide one day to anesthetize you and drop you off on a trout stream in the Moose River Plains. We give you a fly rod, but no map, compass or provisions. And, we don’t tell anybody where we dumped you or when we expect you back. You’ll be accompanied by a camera crew, but they only speak Iranian and have been advised that you have highly contagious Ebola hemorrhagic fever. Therefore, they will film your travails from a clinically advisable distance and have no interaction with you as you fish for dinner and attempt to find your way home. They’ll probably sacrifice a goat during filming, but you won’t be invited to the feast. Each show begins with a disclaimer that states that there will be no heroic efforts to prolong your life. Gary Lee and CASART eagerly agreed not to rescue you.”

“Wow,” I stammered. Then Mike continued, “I also have a show where you go into either the Tap Room in Raquette Lake or the Tavern in Eagle Bay. It doesn’t really matter, because off camera we incite the patrons to share their true feelings about you in general and your Express column in particular. We’ll make sure all of your staunchest critics are invited for unlimited, gratis adult beverages. We expect the episode will evolve much like a NASCAR race. Cautionary and rational at the start, then the high speed bumping and crashes begin, and finally the show ends with your ambulance ride to Utica. Are you seeing where I’m going with this one?” “Sounds like you want me to be the biggest butthead in the Central Adirondacks, Mike?”

“Exactly Stan, just be you,” he deadpanned.

“So, Mike, it’s true what they say about successful reality TV shows. People watch because of the schadenfreude, i.e., satisfying the desire of viewers to see others humiliated?”

“Well, Stan, we insiders don’t call it Shame TV for nothing. If we really work to shame you, we just might have the most watched reality show since “Jon & Kate Plus Eight” got divorced. I petitioned the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to take the kids from Kate so I could document their lives in foster care, but I lost that one. Stan, you’re my ticket outta Palookaville,” concluded Mike.

“Mike, I truly believe this project will sell in the Big Woods. Locals enjoy watching presumptuous outsiders swagger into town and make fools of themselves. It’s as American as tabouli and naan. Sign me up. At long last I’ll be justly compensated for my shameful behavior.”