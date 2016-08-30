Photo submitted Sean Hamlin shakes the hand of instructor Russ Holland.

TOW UFSD 2016 graduate Sean Hamlin earned his Private Pilot License on Aug. 15. Russ Holland of Galaxy Aviation has been his instructor.“The gentlemen that he has worked with thru both Galaxy and Adirondack Flying Club have been fantastic, always going the extra mile to help Sean in his studies and flying,” said Kelly Hamlin, Sean’s mother.Now that he has his Private Pilot License he can fly and take people with him, but he can’t be paid for his services. Sean will be studying Fixed Wing Aeronautical Science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona, starting this week. Since he has his Private Pilot License he will be able to skip those classes at his school and move directly into learning how to fly with just a plane’s instruments to guide him.His mother says that Sean looks forward to the experiences he’ll have at Embry and is grateful for the support and expertise provided by Russ and the other members of Galaxy Aviation and the Adirondack Flying Club.— M. Lisa Monroe