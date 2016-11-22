The Adirondacks’ Coolest Place welcomes all interested snowshoe enthusiasts to spectate and participate in the 2017 World Snowshoe Championships, which will be held Feb. 24 to 26 in Saranac Lake.

The competition itself includes the 10K open World Championship, Junior World Championship 5K (age 19 and under), and a 5K Citizen race. All three races will be held on Feb. 25, with the 10K start time of 11 a.m. and the 5K races beginning simultaneously at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 has registration and bib pick-up at the Town Hall, and the lower lobby will be filled with vendors for everyone to enjoy from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be celebrated with activities throughout the community, and begins with an athletes parade and opening ceremonies on Friday, Feb. 24, with a special evening event held under the lights at Dewey Mountain.

An action-packed Saturday begins with remaining racer registration and bib pickup at the Harrietstown Town Hall Race Headquarters from 8 to 10 a.m. The Woodsmen demonstration will be held in Riverside Park by Paul Smiths College at 9 a.m., the Town Hall Auditorium will be filled with vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Snowshoe companies will provide loaner snowshoes at the race’s downtown start/finish area located in front of the Hotel Saranac.

“We’ve prepared a challenging course for what we expect to exceed 300 competitors,” said Jim Tucker, race director. “This event has been held in Canada in the past, but this will be the first time it will be hosted in the U.S., making it the largest world snowshoe event held in North America.”

Post-race events will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26, at various venues, including Baker Mountain and the Paul Smith’s College VIC.

“We’ve already received race registrations from all over the U.S., Canada, France and Japan,” said Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau. “This is the Adirondacks, where residents really embrace winter, and Saranac Lake is more than ready to welcome winter revelers and world-class athletes from around the globe.”

“We expect a big turnout of regional folks for the event,” said Rich Shapiro, who leads the event organizing committee. “The races will be great for spectators as well. Anyone can participate in the 10K race, with the World Championship level racers. The 5K Citizen race will be great fun and is open to all speeds — from the competitive set to those who enjoy a ‘walking party’!”

Event information and registration is available on the website at saranaclake.com/world-snowshoe-championships.