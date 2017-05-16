Hundreds of residents from across the North Country will join together at the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of the North Country at the Boonville Fair Grounds to raise funds and awareness in an effort to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer. The event starts at 11 a.m. on May 20, rain or shine. Town of Webb school’s Key Club, Eskimo Life Force will participate.Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Uniting communities across the globe, we celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. During Relay For Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path. Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.

Funds raised help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, the Society has invested more than $4.3 billion in research since 1946, and have funded more than 20,000 scientists at more than 1,000 institutions nationwide.

This year’s event features a number of highlights and points of interest to the community, including:

The annual Chinese Auction, which typically features well over 150 items, including chainsaw sculptures, loads of gift baskets, furniture, game and movie baskets and much more. Tickets are just $.50 each and can be purchased from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on May 20.

Survivor and Caregiver Laps beginning at 11 a.m. to honor local individuals who have battled cancer and those who have stood by their side through that battle. A special dove release will take place, as well. All survivors receive a special t-shirt, commemorative pin and enjoy a free reception in their honor. Caregivers are invited, as well. You do not have to be on a team to participate in the opening ceremonies and can register the day of the event from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Concession sales take place throughout the day by the Boonville Kiwanis Club and strawberry shortcakes from the Black River Canal Museum.

Numerous team fundraisers will go on all around the track, including many raffles, hand-crafted items and more.

The luminaria ceremony to remember those lost because of cancer begins at 9 p.m. Luminaria are available for sale throughout the day for a suggested donation of $10 and can be placed along the track in honor or in memory of someone who has fought cancer. The public is welcome to attend and walk laps in remembrance.

Closing ceremonies are at 10 p.m. with awards, team totals and recognition. Come cheer on your local teams and see how much we were able to raise to help defeat this disease.

“We are so proud of all the amazing volunteers, team captains and participants who have worked so hard to help rally the community to fight back against this disease,” said Robert Elinskas, American Cancer Society, staff partner, “We hope everyone will take the time to stop by and support the event, either by cheering on the survivors, supporting the teams or remembering those they have lost.”

In addition to the support of the community, Relay For Life of the North Country is also supported by many local businesses and organizations. This year’s sponsors include: the Boonville Herald, Boonville Fair Association, Community Bank of Boonville, Rome Memorial Hospital, WBRV – The Moose, Barrett Paving, NYS Woodsmen’s Field Days, Countryside Veterinary, Lodging Kit Company, Amerigas of Alder Creek and WUTR.

Take action this year and help make cancer a priority by participating or donating to the Relay For Life of the North Country. Visit RelayForLife.org/NorthCountryNY to learn more about the event, or contact Bob Elinskas at 315.724.8126, x208 or [email protected]