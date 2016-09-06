Irish music group Craobh Dugan (pronounced crave-dugan) will perform Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Remsen Performing and Visual Arts Center, 9627 Main St., Remsen. General admission is $8.

Craobh Dugan is the ‘Dugan Branch’ of the international organization Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, it was established in 1978 by the late Frank and Pat Dugan of Clinton to promote traditional Irish music, song, dance and language. Performances include reels, jigs, slides, slip jigs, hornpipes, mazurkas, and polkas played on fiddle, bouzouki, flute, bodhran, guitar, harp, mandolin, tin whistle, and banjo. In addition, their Ceili dancers put on a nice show of traditional Irish folk dancing. Craobh Dugan leads two monthly open sessions at local pubs, conducts weekly Irish dance workshops and holds Irish language instruction at Mohawk Valley Community College. More info at www.uticairish.org.

More event info at www.facebook.com/RemsenArtsCenter or remsenartscenter.com. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Remsen Arts Center programs.