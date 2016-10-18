The LegUP Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday Oct. 21, in the Remsen Performing and Visual Arts Center, 9627 Main St., Remsen. General admission is $10.

The LegUP Band is a relatively new band in the area. They have a genre and style that can only be described as fun. When this group of five neighbors from the Sauquoit Valley get going, you’re just as likely to hear a song by Neil Young as by Merle Haggard with a generous serving by ‘anonymous’ and ‘traditional’ from the 1800s and beyond.

The variety package means you might hear a tune that’s just too sweet followed by one protesting some old or new cultural ill. One comment that often describes the LegUP playlist is there are ‘more songs involving chickens than you knew existed.’ Although the words String Quintet Ensemble actually fit, they should never be used with LegUP. You can’t place this group in a genre unless it were termed Americana Back Porch Bonfire but since no one has invented that yet … you get the idea. LegUP is out to have fun in a variety of ways and that fun spills out to the audience.