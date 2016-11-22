The Remsen Writers’ Group announces its new meeting schedule. Meetings will be held on the first and third Tuesday of each month from noon until 2 p.m. at the Didymus Thomas Library, Main St., Remsen.

Composed of area residents with varying skills, the writers’ group supports interests in local history, culture and art, as well as memoirs, poetry, short stories, novels, and even storytelling. Some write for their own pleasure and others write to publish locally, such as in the Rural Star, and nationally.

Members share their work and may receive constructive/ supportive criticism if they so desire. Ideas for writing topics are presented to the group and while skills and experiences with techniques are shared, everyone is encouraged to do their own thing. Information about area literary events and opportunities to network are also announced.

The group which began over four years ago welcomes anyone interested in writing. Ages range from home schooled teenage to retired seventy plus. In the past the group has held “Open Mic/ Tellabrations,” author presentations with book readings and signings, and supported writing workshop opportunities for children in the community. Many members of the group have participated in writing events in our area.

For more information contact Sheila Harris at thestoriessheilatells@gmail.com or call the library at (315) 831-5651.